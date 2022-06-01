ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Louisville Corrections officer accused of breaking person's jaw in jail

By Krista Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal
 2 days ago

A former Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officer was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday after allegedly using unlawful force against a person in custody.

Darrell Taylor, 32, is facing one count of deprivation of rights under color of law in federal court, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The indictment alleges Taylor used unreasonable force when he assaulted a pretrial detainee who was in the custody of the downtown jail. The assault resulted in bodily injury, which included a broken jaw, the release states.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years of imprisonment.

It is unclear when the alleged assault took place, though the indictment follows several incidents at the jail in the past year.

Eight people in custody at Metro Corrections have died since November, prompting the replacement of the jail's top leadership — including its director.

Since being appointed in March, Director Jerry Collins has hired a forensic psychologist to address the mental wellness of both officers and inmates, as well as to evaluate the jail's mental health programs.

Additionally, he's focused on recruiting new employees, improving the climate and culture of the jail and ordering new equipment to improve safety.

Contact reporter Krista Johnson at kjohnson3@gannett.com .

