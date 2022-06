BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A man accused of shooting and killing his uncle has been lodged in jail for homicide. Burton police officers were sent to Kings Lane Apartments for a domestic situation with weapons on Thursday, June 2 at 6:05 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 62-year-old man, identified as Ware Lee Lane Jr., inside his apartment with one gunshot wound to his chest. Lane was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

