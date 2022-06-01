ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Pride Guide 2022: Here's where and how to celebrate

By Evan Millward
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 2 days ago
June is here and communities across the Tri-State have plans to celebrate LGBTQIA+ identities and the ongoing for rights and recognition, in some cases for the first time in-person since 2019. Several communities are holding their first Pride celebrations this year.

Below is a schedule of some of the major events happening this month across our area. You can find more here .

Wednesday, June 1
Inclusive Pride Flag Raising and Block Party - 3:30 p.m. at Cincinnati City Hall
Queers with Gears - 6 p.m. at Lil's Bagels

Thursday, June 2
Official Kick-Off to NKY Pride - 5 p.m. at Braxton Brewing (Covington)

Friday, June 3
Pride Night at the Reds - 6:40 p.m. at Great American Ballpark

Saturday, June 4
Hamilton Pride March and Festival - 11:30 a.m. at Marcum Park
Hillsboro PRIDE - 3 p.m. at 201 Diamond Drive

Sunday, June 5
NKY Pride Parade and Festival - Noon at Goebel Park

Saturday, June 11
New Richmond Pride - 11 a.m. at Front Street
Westwood Works Second Saturday: First Pride on the West Side - 5 p.m. - Westwood Town Hall Park

Sunday, June 12
New Richmond Pride - 11 a.m. at Front Street
Madeira Pride Picnic - 11 a.m. at McDonald Commons Park
Lawrenceburg Pride - Noon at Dearborn County Fairgrounds

Wednesday, June 15
Black Wellness Black Wellness is Black Pride: A Town Hall - 6:30 p.m. at e19 Lounge Bar and Discotheque

Saturday, June 18
Cincinnati Black Pride at Cincinnati Juneteenth Festival - Noon at Eden Park
Batesville Pride - 1 p.m. at Batesville Sky Display

Thursday, June 23
Pride Multifaith Celebration - 7 p.m. at Hebrew Union College

Saturday, June 25
Cincinnati Pride Parade and Festival - 11 a.m. at Downtown and Sawyer Point Park

Are we missing an event? Let us know and send a note to newsdesk@wcpo.com

Nick Graham | Journal-News staff
The first in-person Hamilton Pride event was held on Saturday, June 5, 2021. It included a parade, a festival and a concert at RiversEdge Amphitheater.

What is Pride?
Pride's roots trace back to a gay bar in New York City, but when it comes to LGBTQIA+ history, Cincinnati has played a leading role .

The first recognized Pride march took place in New York City on the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, according to the Library of Congress . It only took a few years for the movement to reach the Queen City when Cincinnati held its first Pride celebration on Fountain Square in 1973.

You can learn more about Pride history — and issues still facing the LGBTQIA+ community — by watching WCPO's 2021 special "It's About Pride," below.


WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

