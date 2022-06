(The Center Square) — Gas prices in Tennessee continued to set records on Friday as they rose four cents per gallon over the day before. The $4.39 per gallon cost in the state set a new record on Friday with Knoxville as the only major municipality that did not set a record-high on Friday, according to data from the American Automobile Association. The price is up from a $4.355 average on Thursday, a $4.27 average in Tennessee a week ago, a $3.92 average a month ago and a $2.87 average on June 3, 2021.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO