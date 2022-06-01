ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Washington mulls final invite list for Americas summit -U.S. officials

By Daina Beth Solomon, Matt Spetalnick
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rdCXN_0fxQzV2Z00
Migrant asylum seekers wait outside the Senda de Vida shelter for legal assistance, after a U.S. federal judge blocked the lifting of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions known as Title 42, which empower agents at the U.S.-Mexico border to turn back migrants without giving them a chance to seek asylum, to different states of Mexico or other countries, in Reynosa, Mexico May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, June 1 (Reuters) - The United States is still hammering out a final guest list ahead of next week's Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, senior U.S. officials said on Wednesday, after weeks of tension around several countries expected to be excluded.

Summit preparations have been clouded by the threat of an embarrassing boycott by some regional leaders, including Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, if Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua are not invited.

"We still have some final considerations, but we will, I think, inform people publicly soon," White House Latin America adviser Juan Gonzalez said in a call with reporters.

Lopez Obrador, who received an invitation last week, has yet to say whether he will attend.

Gonzalez said President Joe Biden's administration has been in talks with Mexico over Lopez Obrador's insistence that Cuba attend the summit.

U.S. officials are considering inviting a lower-ranking Cuban representative in an effort to mollify Lopez Obrador and other leaders, according to two sources in Washington.

"(Biden) very personally wants the president of Mexico there," Gonzalez added.

Even if Lopez Obrador does not attend, Washington plans to maintain cooperation with Mexico and present a regional migration plan at the summit, he said.

The gathering aims to bring together nations migrants leave from and pass through as well as destination countries to show that "the migration challenge is not one that is at the U.S. border," Gonzalez said.

Brian Nichols, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State, said the "shared approach" could include ensuring documentation, public services, ethical job recruitment and pathways for legal migration in countries that host migrants.

The summit will take place in the United States for the first time since 1994. Washington has said it only wanted leaders of administrations that respect democracy to attend, and that the leftist governments of Venezuela and Nicaragua would not be invited.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon in Mexico City and Matt Spetalnick in Washington; additional reporting by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Biggest wave of Cuban migrants into US since 1980 is driving policy changes

About 115,000 Cubans — more than one percent of the island’s population — have left their homeland fleeing poverty and repression and reached the U.S. in the past seven months, a mass migration wave on a scale not seen in four decades that has prompted recent changes in U.S. policy and provided the Cuban government an escape valve following unprecedented protests last year.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Biden administration to announce $2.1 billion to strengthen food system

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will announce on Wednesday more than $2.1 billion in funding to shore up weaknesses in the country's food supply system exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will unveil the...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin 'is given three years to live by doctors' due to his 'rapidly progressing cancer', FSB spy claims

Vladimir Putin has reportedly been given warned he has just three to years to live as Russian intelligence sources become increasingly worried about their ailing leader. An FSB officer described the Russian president's condition as a 'severe form of rapidly progressing cancer', as speculation ramped up that Putin was suffering with some form of serious illness amid the invasion of Ukraine.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brian Nichols
PIX11

‘Most dangerous drug trafficker in the world’ extradited to NY: Colombia’s president

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Agents from Homeland Security Investigations arrived in New York Wednesday night with Dairo Antonio Usuga David, an alleged Colombian drug lord “comparable only to Pablo Escobar,” Colombia’s President, Ivan Duque, said Thursday. “He is not only the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world,” Duque added, “but he is the murderer […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Republican pulls out his guns at U.S. gun-control hearing

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday objected to a Democratic attempt to advance new limits on gun purchases as one Rebpublican legislator pulled out his handguns at a hearing to complain that they could be banned. The House Judiciary Committee met in...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americas#Latin America#Foreign Policy#Mexican#White House#Cuban
Reuters

Philippines' Marcos says he discussed defence deal with U.S. envoy

MANILA, May 23 (Reuters) - Philippines president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Monday he discussed the extension of a joint military agreement with an envoy of defence ally the United States, after meetings with senior diplomats of four countries. Ambassadors of Japan, India and South Korea and the U.S. U.S....
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
Place
Mexico City
Reuters

Iraq makes it illegal to attempt normalising ties with Israel

BAGHDAD, May 26 (Reuters) - Iraq's parliament approved a law on Thursday that will ban normalizing relations with Israel, at a time when several Arab countries have established formal ties. The Iraqi parliament has been unable to convene on any other issue including electing a new president and forming its...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Biden's June agenda: convince Americans the economy is healthy

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is planning a media blitz to lift his sagging opinion poll numbers before November's congressional election, promoting his management of America's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to cool spiraling inflation. Biden's meeting with Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell to discuss...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

462K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy