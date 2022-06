NEW WAVE ROCK GROUPS iDKHOW AND JOYWAVE TAKE THE STAGE AT BROOKLYN BOWL, SEPT. 13. Pop rock outfits iDKHOW and Joywave are joining up at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 13 for a night of high-energy performances as a stop on their highly anticipated Welcome to Hellvetica tour.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO