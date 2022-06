Texting with an out-of-control auto-correct is hilarious sometimes (we have all had our fair share of funny auto-correct situations, don't pretend like you didn't have any!), but other times, making an error in your text message can actually even cause trouble or misunderstandings. Well, for that, WhatsApp is working on allowing you to edit your message, and this very helpful feature has been spotted under development for WhatsApp for iOS, Android, and desktop, reports 91Mobiles.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO