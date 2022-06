On May 29th, 2022, at approximately 2:53 pm, officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at Vernon Avenue and East Street. Witness statements, as well as video footage revealed the pedestrian was crossing northbound across Vernon Avenue at the intersection of East Street. A vehicle traveling eastbound on Vernon Avenue struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to UNC Lenoir and later to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. On Monday, May 30, 2022, the pedestrian died as a result from the injuries he sustained from being struck by the vehicle.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO