ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eatonville, FL

ZORA! Festival returns to Eatonville this weekend after postponement

WESH
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEATONVILLE, Fla. — The annual ZORA! Festival begins this weekend, June 3 through June 5, in Eatonville. It's a weekend-long celebration recognizing the art and legacy of the renowned...

www.wesh.com

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Zora Festival to continue despite potential stormy weather

EATONVILLE, Fla. — There are a lot of big events happening this weekend that could be impacted by the wet weather. Eatonville's Zora Festival is underway. "We love to be out in nature amongst our community and enjoy ourselves," artist Ta'Meka Hudson said. The annual festival celebrates the life...
EATONVILLE, FL
click orlando

10 hours of fun: Caribbean festival brings food, music to Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. – The Clermont Caribbean Jerk Festival is bringing 10 hours worth of fun, food and music this weekend. The free festival begins at 12 p.m. Saturday and ends at 10 p.m. at Waterfront Park in Clermont. [TRENDING: Tropical wave could bring heavy rain to parts of Florida...
CLERMONT, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Orlando comedy showcase Shit Sandwich turns 10 this weekend with all-star lineup

Orlando’s comedy scene owes some of its DNA to Matt Gersting’s brainchild, a showcase called Shit Sandwich. A longtime fixture at Bull & Bush in the Milk District, Gersting launched his show at the venue on June 2, 2012. His close friend Larry Fulford hosted on that night, and the pub was packed. Akeem Woods and Tom Feeney were no-shows, which they never lived down.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eatonville, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Eatonville, FL
WCJB

Ocala pit master and food truck owner shows off his art on Food Network

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In the field of culinary arts, he’s an artist. His name is Rashad Jones and he’s the pit master and owner of Big Lee’s barbecue food truck in Ocala. Cooks and drivers bring his brisket and other smoked meals all over north-central Florida.  
orlandoweekly.com

Things to do in Orlando this week: Alyssa Edwards, Mary J. Blige, Sweet Honey in the Rock

Fan-favorite RuPaul's Drag Race alum Edwards brings her "Life, Love & Lashes Tour" to Orlando ... and this time it's personal. Though she had her own Netflix docuseries, Dancing Queen, this stage show sees Edwards at her most direct and vulnerable, telling her story from childhood to drag fame. And there's more to this glamorous "Beast!" than meets the eye. 7 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $50-$75.
ORLANDO, FL
budgettravel.com

Grand Orlando Resort at Celebration 45% off - $61

Against a backdrop of tropical palm trees, a serene waterfall spills into one of the resort’s outdoor pools. A pool bar means there is no need to interrupt pool time to grab refreshments. Bubbling hot tubs allow stress to melt away, while the waterslide caters to guests with an insatiable appetite for adventure.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Clinton
Person
Zora Neale Hurston
click orlando

Whose birthday is it anyway? Orlando’s own Wayne Brady

ORLANDO, Fla. – Comedy fans are raising their glasses in a drinking song that toasts Central Florida native and birthday boy, Wayne Brady. The award-winning comedian, musician and current host of CBS game show “Let’s Make A Deal” turned 50 on Thursday. [TRENDING: Become a News...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Score free doughnuts for National Doughnut Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Who is in for some sweet freebies on Friday. National Doughnut Day is Friday, June 3, and plenty of shops want to help you celebrate by offering free sweet goodness. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. Here’s where you can score a free doughnut...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Best New Orlando Restaurants + Experiences for Couples in 2022

Orlando, and the hospitality industry is rebounding big-time in 2022. Several new creative date night concepts opened already, and there are even more exciting new things in store for 2022. From new Orlando restaurants to the exciting debut of new attractions, experiences and hotels, here are a few new Orlando date night ideas that are now open, and many still coming soon.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Postponement#Art#Jazz#Zora#African American#Parliament Funkadelic
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Tropical rain on the way to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing increased rain chances in Central Florida, thanks to a tropical system headed our way. Tropical moisture will continue to build in from the south from late Friday into Saturday. Expect rain chances to be up to 80% on Saturday. [LIVE RADAR: Track tropical...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
iheart.com

Watch: Cluster of Odd Orbs Filmed Over Daytona Beach

A puzzling piece of footage out of Florida features a cluster of curious orbs hovering in the sky as a pair of bewildered witnesses try to make sense of what they are seeing. The intriguing sighting reportedly occurred this past Saturday evening in the city of Daytona Beach as an unnamed man and his wife were standing out on their balcony and noticed something unusual off in the distance. "We observed lights hovering in the sky, in a V shape formation," he recalled, while noting that the anomalies "were glowing and would turn off and on, reappearing elsewhere in the sky." Fortunately, the witness managed to capture footage of the baffling sight as it was unfolding before their eyes.
momcollective.com

How to use your library card to get into Florida State Parks

How to use your library card to get into Florida State Parks. I’m sure you’ve seen the headline by now. You can use your public library card to get into a Florida State Park. But you should know, the headline alone is a bit misleading. You cannot just show up at a park with a library card and expect to get in. Let me explain how you can use your library card to get into Florida State Parks this summer!
FLORIDA STATE
orangeobserver.com

S.R. 429 construction commences in Winter Garden

The Central Florida Expressway Authority began construction activities May 31 on State Road 429 from Tilden Road to south of Florida’s Turnpike to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion. This 3.6-mile SR 429 Capacity Improvements Project (Segment 1) will add a travel lane in each direction, expanding the expressway...
WINTER GARDEN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy