ZORA! Festival returns to Eatonville this weekend after postponement

EATONVILLE, Fla. — There are a lot of big events happening this weekend that could be impacted by the wet weather. Eatonville's Zora Festival is underway. "We love to be out in nature amongst our community and enjoy ourselves," artist Ta'Meka Hudson said. The annual festival celebrates the life...
CLERMONT, Fla. – The Clermont Caribbean Jerk Festival is bringing 10 hours worth of fun, food and music this weekend. The free festival begins at 12 p.m. Saturday and ends at 10 p.m. at Waterfront Park in Clermont. [TRENDING: Tropical wave could bring heavy rain to parts of Florida...
Orlando’s comedy scene owes some of its DNA to Matt Gersting’s brainchild, a showcase called Shit Sandwich. A longtime fixture at Bull & Bush in the Milk District, Gersting launched his show at the venue on June 2, 2012. His close friend Larry Fulford hosted on that night, and the pub was packed. Akeem Woods and Tom Feeney were no-shows, which they never lived down.
The 33rd annual Zora Neale Hurston Festival of the Arts goes big this weekend with the two-day Outdoor Festival of the Arts, featuring a headlining performance by music legend George Clinton and his band, Parliament Funkadelic, which helped inculcate the values of Afrofuturism in American culture during their 1970s heyday and beyond.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In the field of culinary arts, he’s an artist. His name is Rashad Jones and he’s the pit master and owner of Big Lee’s barbecue food truck in Ocala. Cooks and drivers bring his brisket and other smoked meals all over north-central Florida.
Fan-favorite RuPaul's Drag Race alum Edwards brings her "Life, Love & Lashes Tour" to Orlando ... and this time it's personal. Though she had her own Netflix docuseries, Dancing Queen, this stage show sees Edwards at her most direct and vulnerable, telling her story from childhood to drag fame. And there's more to this glamorous "Beast!" than meets the eye. 7 p.m., The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave., plazaliveorlando.org, $50-$75.
Against a backdrop of tropical palm trees, a serene waterfall spills into one of the resort’s outdoor pools. A pool bar means there is no need to interrupt pool time to grab refreshments. Bubbling hot tubs allow stress to melt away, while the waterslide caters to guests with an insatiable appetite for adventure.
ORLANDO, Fla. – Comedy fans are raising their glasses in a drinking song that toasts Central Florida native and birthday boy, Wayne Brady. The award-winning comedian, musician and current host of CBS game show “Let’s Make A Deal” turned 50 on Thursday. [TRENDING: Become a News...
ORLANDO, Fla. – Who is in for some sweet freebies on Friday. National Doughnut Day is Friday, June 3, and plenty of shops want to help you celebrate by offering free sweet goodness. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. Here’s where you can score a free doughnut...
Orlando, and the hospitality industry is rebounding big-time in 2022. Several new creative date night concepts opened already, and there are even more exciting new things in store for 2022. From new Orlando restaurants to the exciting debut of new attractions, experiences and hotels, here are a few new Orlando date night ideas that are now open, and many still coming soon.
Right outside of Orlando, Florida, is a quaint hidden gem called Sanford surrounded by tranquil lakes. This charming town is known as the South's "Historic Waterfront Gateway City." The brick-lined streets, unique buildings, and mossy live oaks make it a peaceful retreat nestled in Central Florida. Sanford is just a...
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Beating expectations with an estimated $156 million at the box office, Top Gun: Maverick set a new record for a movie release over Memorial Day Weekend. There’s a way to see the aircraft that stars in it and the 1986 original in Brevard County.
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing increased rain chances in Central Florida, thanks to a tropical system headed our way. Tropical moisture will continue to build in from the south from late Friday into Saturday. Expect rain chances to be up to 80% on Saturday. [LIVE RADAR: Track tropical...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Her name is Faloshade, and she goes by Lala. The 15-year-old truly enjoys having long-lasting bonds with people, and in her case, she could stay at the group home she is in now, but wants to have someone who will visit and stay in touch long term.
A puzzling piece of footage out of Florida features a cluster of curious orbs hovering in the sky as a pair of bewildered witnesses try to make sense of what they are seeing. The intriguing sighting reportedly occurred this past Saturday evening in the city of Daytona Beach as an unnamed man and his wife were standing out on their balcony and noticed something unusual off in the distance. "We observed lights hovering in the sky, in a V shape formation," he recalled, while noting that the anomalies "were glowing and would turn off and on, reappearing elsewhere in the sky." Fortunately, the witness managed to capture footage of the baffling sight as it was unfolding before their eyes.
How to use your library card to get into Florida State Parks. I’m sure you’ve seen the headline by now. You can use your public library card to get into a Florida State Park. But you should know, the headline alone is a bit misleading. You cannot just show up at a park with a library card and expect to get in. Let me explain how you can use your library card to get into Florida State Parks this summer!
The Central Florida Expressway Authority began construction activities May 31 on State Road 429 from Tilden Road to south of Florida’s Turnpike to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion. This 3.6-mile SR 429 Capacity Improvements Project (Segment 1) will add a travel lane in each direction, expanding the expressway...
