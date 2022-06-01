Severe Weather Statement issued for Susquehanna by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 13:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Susquehanna; Wayne The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northwestern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 139 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Thompson, or 15 miles south of Deposit, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ararat, Lanesboro, Thompson, Union Dale, Starrucca, Hiawatha, Shehawken, Starlight, Starruca and Pleasant Mount. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO