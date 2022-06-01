ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
30 SouthCoast high school tennis players ready to watch in the 2022 MIAA playoffs

By Laurie Los Lee, Standard-Times
 2 days ago
The state-wide postseason tournaments for girls and boys tennis kick off this week with 11 teams representing the SouthCoast.

Here’s a look at the 30 local high school tennis players ready to take the MIAA playoffs by storm.

Nate Belmore, Colin Belmore, Will Horton, Maya Fontinha and Kohana Fontinha, Apponequet

Singles play has led the way for both Apponequet boys and girls tennis teams with a pair of siblings dominating play. With Nate and Colin Belmore at the top two spots and Horton playing third, the Lakers won the SCC championship. Maya and Kohana Fontinha have been a force at first and second singles for the Apponequet girls.

Lexy Wynn, Sarah Pothier, Jenna Domagala, Maeve Egger, Elijah Swift, Brendan Resende and Trevor Squire, Bishop Stang

In a tough Catholic Central League, Wynn and Pothier have been solid at first and second singles while Domagala and Egger have held their own at first doubles. The Stang boys have been sparked by the singles play of Swift, Resende and Squire.

Justin Kerney, Dylan Marshall, Luke Bloom-Glover, Nayan Bala and Sophia Waite, Dartmouth

Dartmouth boys enjoyed a perfect season in the Southeast Conference thanks to the singles play of Kerney, Marshall and Bloom-Glover. Bala and Waite have also been steady at the top two girls’ singles spots.

Kole Pinto, Isaac Petruski, Coby Yin, Kaydin Pinto, Elizabeth DaCunha and Sabrina Zheng, Fairhaven

The Blue Devils went a combined 30-7 between the boys and girls teams this spring and a big reason why was the success of their singles players. The boys were powered by No. 1 Kole Pinto, the South Coast Conference MVP, Petruski at No. 2 and Yin at No. 3. Pinto’s sister, Kaydin, dominated first singles action on the girls’ side followed by impressive play from DaCunha at No. 2 and Zheng at No. 3.

Marc Pothier, Markus Pierre, Mack Wilson and Erin Besancon, Old Rochester

Pothier and Pierre have been a driving force behind ORR’s success this spring with their contributions in singles play. With an ever-changing lineup this year, a constant for the ORR girls was the doubles play of Wilson and Besancon.

Brooklyn Bindas, Mackenzie Brodley and Olivia Powers, Wareham

Bindas, Brodley and Powers were instrumental in helping the Vikings wrap up a second-straight South Coast Conference title and undefeated record as the trio enjoyed a perfect season with Bindas winning all of her first singles matches and Brodley and Powers going unbeaten at first doubles.

