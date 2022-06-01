ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Fish and Wildlife reaches agreement in litigation over Florida's ailing manatees

By WMFE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConservation groups announced Wednesday they have reached an agreement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in a lawsuit over Florida’s ailing manatees. The federal agency will have to update...

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Central and South Florida ahead of system

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect over the Florida Keys and the peninsula from I-4 south valid through at least the start of the weekend. Early Thursday evening, a disturbance off the Yucatan Peninsula strengthened into a Potential Tropical Cyclone. Additional weak intensification is expected, and forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say that it should become a tropical depression overnight, and could become a tropical storm on Friday afternoon.
PTC One dropped nearly a foot of rain over South Florida, widespread flooding continues

Four days into the Atlantic Hurricane Season, parts of the Sunshine State have already had to deal with flooding rains from a "no-name" tropical system. Potential Tropical Cyclone One never mustered the organization to become Tropical Storm Alex before coming ashore near Naples Saturday morning. What it lacked to help it become a named system, it more than made up for in torrential rainfall across South Florida. Days before coming ashore, forecasters advertised the possibility of more than a half-foot of rainfall from the tropical entity. Forecasts were incredibly consistent in showing this unfolding as a heavy rainmaker and not a wind or storm surge event.
