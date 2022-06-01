U.S. Fish and Wildlife reaches agreement in litigation over Florida's ailing manatees

Four days into the Atlantic Hurricane Season, parts of the Sunshine State have already had to deal with flooding rains from a "no-name" tropical system. Potential Tropical Cyclone One never mustered the organization to become Tropical Storm Alex before coming ashore near Naples Saturday morning. What it lacked to help it become a named system, it more than made up for in torrential rainfall across South Florida. Days before coming ashore, forecasters advertised the possibility of more than a half-foot of rainfall from the tropical entity. Forecasts were incredibly consistent in showing this unfolding as a heavy rainmaker and not a wind or storm surge event.

