Mahoning County, OH

Wednesday storms knock out power in the Valley

By Noelle Haynes
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

(WKBN) – There were power outages across the Valley due to Wednesday night’s storms .

According to FirstEnergy, as of Thursday morning, 114 people across Mahoning County are still without power.

Firefighters battle Braceville house fire

In Trumbull County, 150 are without power.

The estimated time of restoration is 11 p.m. Thursday, according to FirstEnergy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

cleveland19.com

Outages, road closures expected in Hudson due to broken trees and utility poles

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Hudson said crews worked overnight to clear the roadways of any trees that may be downed and ensnarled with wires as a result of Wednesday’s line of storms. Reports of broken utility poles or low-hanging trees have been made from throughout the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firstenergy#Braceville#Nexstar Media Inc
WFMJ.com

Photos: Severe weather moves through Mahoning Valley causing damage, power outages

Severe weather is making its way through the Mahoning Valley causing power outages and damage. There have been numerous reports of wires down across Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties. Columbiana County has 542 reported power outages. A majority of the outages are in Knox Township where about 20% of the...
WKBN

Crews battle fire in Warren

Crews were called out around 4 a.m. to the 2400 block of Burton SE, according to a post on the Warren Professional Fire Fighters Local 204 union page.
WARREN, OH
cleveland19.com

Multiple homes in Lorain County damaged in powerful storm

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple homes in Lorain County were damaged Wednesday night when powerful storms tore through Northeast Ohio. A residential neighborhood in northeast Elyria seemed to take the brunt of the damage. “The storm was coming in, I heard the thunder and then the wind picked up and...
WKBN

WKBN

