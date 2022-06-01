Wednesday storms knock out power in the Valley

(WKBN) – There were power outages across the Valley due to Wednesday night’s storms .

According to FirstEnergy, as of Thursday morning, 114 people across Mahoning County are still without power.

In Trumbull County, 150 are without power.

The estimated time of restoration is 11 p.m. Thursday, according to FirstEnergy.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.