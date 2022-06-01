Kearney Senior Fair June 2

Terry Boltze passed away quietly while holding her sister’s hand on Easter Sunday morning. She was 68 years old. Terry Sue (Newman) Boltze was a Mother’s Day gift, being born on May 10, 1953 in Topeka, Kansas to Donald L. and Bessie D. Newman. She grew up in Topeka, graduating from Highland Park High School in 1971. After graduation, she worked as a service station attendant and bookkeeper for Quality Oil on South Highway 75. She met and married Dennis Boltze on September 16, 1972 and gave birth to a son, Jason Allen Boltze on November 24, 1974. She got divorced in 1976. Terry left Topeka and moved to Somerset, Kentucky in 1978, later moving to Panama City Beach, Florida.

