ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, MO

Kearney Senior Fair June 2

mycouriertribune.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY — Older adults are invited to attend the Kearney Senior Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday,...

www.mycouriertribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
mycouriertribune.com

2nd Saturdays start June 11 in Kearney

KEARNEY — An opportunity to shop, listen to music, eat and enjoy Kearney is coming to the city starting June 11. “Second Saturdays happen in June, July, August and September. You won't want to miss out on this unique happening,” states a release from Kearney Enrichment Council, charged with making Kearney an inviting place for locals and visitors alike.
KEARNEY, MO
fox4kc.com

A town steeped deep in history, take a ride to Kearney

KEARNEY, Mo — A 25-minute drive north of downtown Kansas City, Kearney is located in north-central Clay County. As of the 2020 census, the town’s population sits at over 10,400 residents. Kearney was founded in the 1850s, but the town was originally named Centerville. It was later renamed...
KEARNEY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Maryville welcomes new Mosaic CEO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — New Mosaic Life Care CEO Mike Poore stopped in Maryville on Friday, the first in a tour of the region after he was named to the job permanently on Thursday. Poore has served as interim CEO since March after the departure of Mark Laney. “As interim...
MARYVILLE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Smithville farmers markets start this week

SMITHVILLE — The Community Market at Smithville American Legion starts Thursday, June 2. The two-hour farmers market is set to begin at 5 p.m. Smithville American Legion Post 58 is located at 2607 Missouri Highway 92. The patio will be the location for the farmers market. According to organizers,...
SMITHVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Kearney, MO
Society
City
Kearney, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty, Smithville mark Memorial Day

The communities of Smithville and Liberty honor Memorial Day with short services at the community cemeteries. State Rep. Josh Hurlbert spoke at the Smithville event while Liberty's was marked with the laying of flowers. Both offered 21-gun salutes and taps.
SMITHVILLE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Smithville Kiwanis fishing derby Saturday

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Kiwanis Club is again holding its annual children's fishing derby from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Helvey Park, located off East Main Street on Helvey Park Drive. The derby is open to children accompanied by an adult Smithville resident and is...
SMITHVILLE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Arts & craft show June 9 at Northland Shepherd Center

GLADSTONE — An arts & crafts show will be Thursday, June 9 at the Northland Shepherd’s Center, 5601 NE Antioch Road, Suite 12. The event is from 1 to 7 p.m. Admission is free. The event will have more than 30 local artists with their wares to browse....
GLADSTONE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Center#The Kearney Senior Fair
mycouriertribune.com

Sylvester 'Art' Barrette

Sylvester "Art" Barrette, 89, of Holt, MO, passed away at home on May 30, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Tue, June 7, 2022, at Church of the Annunciation in Kearney, MO, with the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m. Mr. Barrette was born on Jan...
HOLT, MO
mycouriertribune.com

2 Bassmasters members notch wins at Ozarks, Truman lakes

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Bassmasters held back-to-back tournaments at Lake of the Ozarks and Truman Lake. The group launched at Drake Harbor on Saturday, May 21 on the upper reaches of the Lake of the Ozarks. Angler Russell Matt, who lives in St. Joseph, took the top spot with...
SMITHVILLE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
kmmo.com

SEDALIA STREET AND ALLEY CLOSURES

With the inclement weather the past week, the City of Sedalia plans to close sections of South Park Avenue to the north of West 6th Street to the south of West 7th Street to through traffic periodically from June 6 to June 9. These road closures will be from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day. Residents along South Park Avenue will be able to access their driveways during this time.
SEDALIA, MO
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Obituary: Terry Boltze

Terry Boltze passed away quietly while holding her sister’s hand on Easter Sunday morning. She was 68 years old. Terry Sue (Newman) Boltze was a Mother’s Day gift, being born on May 10, 1953 in Topeka, Kansas to Donald L. and Bessie D. Newman. She grew up in Topeka, graduating from Highland Park High School in 1971. After graduation, she worked as a service station attendant and bookkeeper for Quality Oil on South Highway 75. She met and married Dennis Boltze on September 16, 1972 and gave birth to a son, Jason Allen Boltze on November 24, 1974. She got divorced in 1976. Terry left Topeka and moved to Somerset, Kentucky in 1978, later moving to Panama City Beach, Florida.
TOPEKA, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Residents frustrated by water disruption

CLAY COUNTY — Some residents who receive water from Clay County Public Water Supply District No. 6 are frustrated by a lack of communication coming from the district after they say water was shut off to areas around Plattsburg Road Friday, June 3 without warning. Craig Porter, who lives...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Cameron Hot Air Affair Balloon Festival

CAMERON, Mo.- The Old School of Cameron will be hosting their first ever “Hot Air Affair” Balloon Festival. The event will host 19 Hot Air Balloons along with many other activities including a car show, live music, and a Great American Kite show. The festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday, June 4th and 5th, at the Cameron Municipal Airport. Denise Maddex, of Old School Cameron, gave us a little insight on what this event is about.
CAMERON, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Blue Springs businessman purchases Eastgate Shopping Center

The Eastgate Shopping Center in Trenton has a new owner. Jason Lassiter of Blue Springs bought the property about a month ago and hopes to bring new businesses to the shopping center. Lassiter says he grew up in New York and has a background in information technology security. He started...
mymoinfo.com

Another Act Added To The Missouri State Fair Lineup

(Sedalia) KC and the Sunshine Band is the latest act to be announced to Missouri State Fair Grandstand Stage. The Grammy Award-winning group has been part of the music world for more than 40 years. Tuesday’s announcement is a double-bill with the fair also announcing a show by The Four...
SEDALIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy