Republican opposition to calls for calls to pass legislation to combat gun violence began in earnest on Wednesday, a week after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas led to 21 deaths. In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter asking the state legislature to form a committee to review steps and determine what actions could be taken to prevent another mass shooting. “As leaders, we must come together at this time to provide solutions to protect all Texans,” he said. But the letter did not list gun safety measures, but rather “school safety,” “mental health,” “social media,” “police training” and...

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO