Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 19:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-03 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Lea County; Eddy County Plains; Northern Lea County; Southern Lea County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Eddy, Lea, northwestern Andrews and Gaines Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT/1100 PM MDT/ At 1114 PM CDT/1014 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Plains to near Monument to 24 miles west of Eunice Airport. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hobbs, Lovington, Seminole, Eunice, Seagraves, Jal, Tatum, Monument, Seagraves Airport, Humble City, Eunice Airport, Jal Airport, McDonald, Nadine, Gaines County Airport, Gladiola, Tatum Airport, Halfway, Bennett and Lea County Regional Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

EDDY COUNTY, NM ・ 4 HOURS AGO