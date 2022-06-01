ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lea County, NM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lea by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-01 15:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-01 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochran, Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cochran; Terry; Yoakum THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COCHRAN...TERRY AND YOAKUM COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
COCHRAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crosby, Dickens, Garza, Lynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crosby; Dickens; Garza; Lynn A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Dickens, northeastern Lynn, northwestern Garza and Crosby Counties through 130 AM CDT At 101 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles north of Caprock, or 11 miles southwest of Crosbyton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Crosbyton, White River Lake, Kalgary, Caprock, Southland and Mcadoo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CROSBY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Northern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 19:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-03 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Lea County; Eddy County Plains; Northern Lea County; Southern Lea County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Eddy, Lea, northwestern Andrews and Gaines Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT/1100 PM MDT/ At 1114 PM CDT/1014 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Plains to near Monument to 24 miles west of Eunice Airport. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hobbs, Lovington, Seminole, Eunice, Seagraves, Jal, Tatum, Monument, Seagraves Airport, Humble City, Eunice Airport, Jal Airport, McDonald, Nadine, Gaines County Airport, Gladiola, Tatum Airport, Halfway, Bennett and Lea County Regional Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bailey, Castro, Cochran, Hockley, Lamb, Parmer, Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 22:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bailey; Castro; Cochran; Hockley; Lamb; Parmer; Terry; Yoakum THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 304 TO EXPIRE AT 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 8 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST TEXAS BAILEY COCHRAN HOCKLEY LAMB TERRY YOAKUM IN THE PANHANDLE OF TEXAS CASTRO PARMER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMHERST, BOVINA, BROWNFIELD, DENVER CITY, DIMMITT, FARWELL, FRIONA, HART, LEVELLAND, LITTLEFIELD, MEADOW, MORTON, MULESHOE, OLTON, PLAINS, SUNDOWN, WELLMAN, AND WHITEFACE.
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
