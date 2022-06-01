ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, MO

Douglas Co. sheriff: Suspect ID'd in crash that killed girl

By David Medina
 2 days ago
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has identified the driver suspected of fleeing the scene of a crash that killed 10-year-old Brooklyn Brouhard .

Brooklyn, 10, was on a motorcycle with her grandfather on east 1900 Road and Kansas 10 when the crash happened.

The driver of a white van hit the motorcycle then fled the scene.

Witness interviews helped identify the suspect, according to Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister.

Armbrister said that the suspect's identification will not be released at this time ,because doing so would hinder the ability to bring the man into custody.

“Once the driver is apprehended and we can provide more information, we believe the community will understand the circumstances," Armbrister said in a statement.

A warrant has been issued for the man's arrest and authorities are actively searching for him.

