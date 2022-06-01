ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Cooper: ESAs could mean closed schools, underfunding

By Kyle Horan
 2 days ago
Nashville's leaders believe if the Tennessee Supreme Court doesn't take a second look at their voucher ruling, it could mean underfunding and closed schools in Nashville.

At a press conference to explain their position on the ruling, MNPS and city leaders said the Education Savings Account (ESA) program will inevitably be a bad deal for the city.

Metro's legal department submitted a petition to the court asking for them to reconsider a key fact in the case.

The court ruled ESAs were constitutional because they didn't violate the Home Rule Amendment. That rule states the legislature can't make rules regulating local governments. The court said the school voucher program regulates local school systems, not the government.

Metro law director Wallace Dietz said the ruling ignores that Metro Nashville-Davidson County is consolidated.

"When the Metro charter was adopted, the old county board of education was abolished and the Metropolitan County School System was created as a part of the Metro Government," said Dietz. "The Supreme Court decision conflicts with this material fact."

The ESA program would only impact two counties: Shelby and Davidson County. Lower courts ruled the idea violated the Home Rule Amendment that was added to the constitution in the 50s.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper also said the voucher program would create more uncertainty in the state's funding of Metro.

"Inevitably we're going to be faced with terrible and impossible financial decisions that could lead to schools closing because of the erosion of financial support from programs siphoning off our resources from vouchers," said Mayor Cooper.

If a second lawsuit filed by parents is stopped by the court, the ESA program could be launched within the year. Despite comments from Governor Bill Lee that there's still a lot of work that needs to be done to do so, city leaders are worried they may have to shift to accommodate the program very quickly.

"The uncertainty of the implementation would be a class A concern if you're going to provide stable funding for our public school system. It's a deep threat," he said.

The court doesn't have to take up Metro's decision. If the court doesn't act, the state would continue to progress with vouchers.

Dietz said the court likely could consolidate both cases against ESAs at the next trial.

Comments / 9

AP_001110.0d2ca00a01e44d01ac22e2cfa34b3a00.2008
2d ago

Time to get rid of government run schools and have more charter schools. They are better run and less expensive. Take our taxes out of public schools and put it in to charter schools. Your kids will thank you for it.

Reply
8
mjp2
1d ago

Has Cooper looked at our Nashville Schools lately, they are pitiful, children who are being passed to another grade can't read( I know, because I have kin in this situation} The teachers are not teaching, kids don't have books, they don't have homework. Nashville Public Schools would fail miserably if they were put against a Charter or Catholic School.

Reply
3
Kevin Marsh
1d ago

That's exactly the point! If a school can't do its job, it should be closed and the kids can go to a school that Can do its job!

Reply
3
