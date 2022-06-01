ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Davis Mountains Foothills, Eastern Culberson County by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-01 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains...

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Northern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 19:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-03 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Lea County; Eddy County Plains; Northern Lea County; Southern Lea County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Eddy, Lea, northwestern Andrews and Gaines Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT/1100 PM MDT/ At 1114 PM CDT/1014 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Plains to near Monument to 24 miles west of Eunice Airport. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hobbs, Lovington, Seminole, Eunice, Seagraves, Jal, Tatum, Monument, Seagraves Airport, Humble City, Eunice Airport, Jal Airport, McDonald, Nadine, Gaines County Airport, Gladiola, Tatum Airport, Halfway, Bennett and Lea County Regional Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
EDDY COUNTY, NM
Special Weather Statement issued for Andrews, Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Martin, Winkler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT/200 AM MDT/ for western Texas. Target Area: Andrews; Dawson; Ector; Gaines; Martin; Winkler Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Lea, Ector, Andrews, northeastern Ward, northwestern Midland, Gaines, Winkler, western Borden, western Martin, northwestern Crane, Dawson and northeastern Loving Counties through 1245 AM CDT/1145 PM MDT/ At 1202 AM CDT/1102 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Welch to 17 miles east of Jal Airport to 10 miles southwest of Jal. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Odessa, Hobbs, Andrews, Lamesa, Seminole, Kermit, Eunice, Seagraves, Jal, Goldsmith, Seagraves Airport, Eunice Airport, Jal Airport, Nadine, Gaines County Airport, Welch, West Odessa, Lamesa Municipal Airport, Los Ybanez and Patricia. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 91 and 113. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chaves, Eddy, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chaves; Eddy; Lea SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 302 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NM . NEW MEXICO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHAVES EDDY LEA
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Andrews, Borden, Brewster, Crane, Crockett, Culberson, Dawson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Brewster; Crane; Crockett; Culberson; Dawson; Ector; Fisher; Gaines; Garza; Glasscock; Howard; Irion; Jeff Davis; Kent; Loving; Lynn; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Nolan; Pecos; Presidio; Reagan; Reeves; Scurry; Sterling; Stonewall; Terrell; Terry; Upton; Ward; Winkler; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 302 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BORDEN BREWSTER CRANE CROCKETT CULBERSON DAWSON ECTOR FISHER GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK HOWARD IRION JEFF DAVIS KENT LOVING LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL NOLAN PECOS PRESIDIO REAGAN REEVES SCURRY STERLING STONEWALL TERRELL TERRY UPTON WARD WINKLER YOAKUM
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX

