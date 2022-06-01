ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Medina, Portage, Summit by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-01 17:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cuyahoga;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Ohio and northeast Ohio, including the following counties, in north central Ohio, Lorain. In northeast Ohio, Cuyahoga. * WHEN...Until 800 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 459 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. In Cuyahoga County, heavy rain is expected to hit urban areas shortly. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cleveland, Lorain, Elyria, Vermilion, Parma, Lakewood, Strongsville, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Avon Lake, Amherst, North Olmsted, Avon, Parma Heights, Rocky River, Brook Park, Berea, Fairview Park and Middleburg Heights. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Ashtabula, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Ashtabula; Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Guernsey; Harrison; Holmes; Jefferson; Knox; Lake; Lorain; Mahoning; Medina; Muskingum; Portage; Richland; Stark; Summit; Trumbull; Tuscarawas; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 301 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND ASHTABULA BELMONT CARROLL COLUMBIANA COSHOCTON CUYAHOGA GEAUGA GUERNSEY HARRISON HOLMES JEFFERSON KNOX LAKE LORAIN MAHONING MEDINA MUSKINGUM PORTAGE RICHLAND STARK SUMMIT TRUMBULL TUSCARAWAS WAYNE
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sandusky, Seneca, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sandusky; Seneca; Wood The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Seneca County in northwestern Ohio Southwestern Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Southeastern Wood County in northwestern Ohio * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 317 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fostoria, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Tiffin, Fremont, Fostoria, Clyde, Green Springs, Ballville, Wayne, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Risingsun, Republic, West Millgrove, Burgoon, Kansas and Stony Prairie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Strongsville, OH
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
County
Geauga County, OH
City
Kent, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Hudson, OH
City
Parma, OH
City
Warrensville Heights, OH
City
Brunswick, OH
City
Portage, OH
County
Summit County, OH
County
Medina County, OH
City
Garrettsville, OH
City
North Royalton, OH
City
Tallmadge, OH
City
Mantua, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Ravenna, OH
County
Portage County, OH
City
Twinsburg, OH
City
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
City
Solon, OH
City
Medina, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina County Parks District to shepherd future of Trump/Brown farm property next to Medina Hospital

MEDINA, Ohio -- For many years, people driving by the red brick Victorian-era house and property at 4092 Medina Road admired the home and the 17 acres of pasture surrounding it. A special treat for travelers along Ohio 18 was the opportunity to see the small herd of sheep that grazed in the fields between the house and Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Worst of Cleveland Magazine's 20 Best Suburbs, Ranked

Cleveland Magazine's annual Best Suburbs issue, the most anticipated publication among those who haven't stepped foot in a grocery store since March 2020, is now out. The yearly rankings — based on safety, housing and schools — and general celebration of the sprawl that from 1994 to 2017 sucked $2.4 billion in residential tax base from Cleveland, $4.8 billion from 18 inner-ring suburbs, and $4.4 billion from Cuyahoga County (essentially the editorial version of a NOACA application to add six more lanes to I-271 and nine more highway exits in far-flung outposts newly deforested and paved) are, despite their faults, useful in some ways.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Trees Down, Power Outages From Latest Storms

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wind, heavy rain, and some hail. All part of some severe weather that moved through the Hall of Fame Region Wednesday evening. The primary result was downed trees, some even pulled from the ground by the roots. That led to power outages,...
STARK COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm#Wind Gust
27 First News

Storm leaves behind heavy damage in Newton Falls

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Wednesday night’s storm was pretty strong in some areas. One of the areas that saw the most damage was Newton Falls. Bob James’ house on Fairview Avenue in Newton Township shows the root system of a large tree that came down in the backyard that at least 15 feet tall.
NEWTON FALLS, OH
ashlandsource.com

16 people charged criminally in May in Ashland County Court of Common Pleas

ASHLAND — The following criminal charges were filed in May with Ashland County Court of Common Pleas. • Christina Chavonne Carlene Belle, 21, of Toledo, was charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of criminal tools. Charges were filed by an Ashland County Grand Jury on May 13 in connection with an incident authorities say happened March 24.
Cleveland Jewish News

Lake Catholic swastika incident a memory that will last forever

I drove by a patch of grass on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Cleveland the other day. I was born there when it was Mt. Sinai Hospital. It’s gone. There used to be four spots of dirt at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights, at the bottom of the sledding hill. We grew up playing baseball there, long before anybody needed a uniform. It’s gone.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
cwcolumbus.com

Some counties in Ohio starting to require mask mandates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some counties in Ohio are now starting to re-implement mask mandates as transmission rates start to increase. "So, I am just cautious when I go into stores or go to larger events, I usually wear my mask," Megan Luna said. Megan Luna is now putting...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
News-Herald.com

Chemical spill inside Painesville facility

At approximately 1:25 a.m., June 3, the Painesville City Fire Department received a call for a chemical spill inside PVS Chemicals, located at 477 Lexington Ave. Units arrived on the scene three minutes later to find that roughly 150 gallons of blended acid had spilled from a damaged container inside the facility, according to a news release. Employees were able to secure the leak before exiting the building.
PAINESVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy