Family business endeavors, lost pizza spots and electric aircrafts

By Katy Macek, Oshkosh Northwestern
 2 days ago

Happy Thursday and start to Pride Month, everyone!

I've been busy diving down a lot of rabbit holes the last couple weeks across a variety of businesses, from a new floating tiki bar to a company that wants to make the Fox Valley an electric aircraft hub.

If you're in need of a vacation (I know I am), you need only go as far as Fox River Brewing Co. Tammy and Joe Lebefer have launched Cruisin' Tikis Oshkosh, a floating tiki bar that'll be docked at the brewery all summer. You can BYOB — and food — or purchase from the brewery's special Tiki packages.

In other family business news, one Oshkosh farmer has owned family land for 110 years. He didn't want to sell it, so he turned it into a subdivision. Pickart Estates keeps his family's legacy alive and contributes to the city's housing supply.

Oshkosh resident Gordon Olson also has a legacy to fulfill, on quite a different scale. Olson last month became the first Wisconsinite inducted into the White Castle Craver's Hall of Fame. Quite a feat, considering the only White Castle in the state is more than two hours from his home.

In sadder news, Oshkosh lost not one, but two, pizza places in May. Christianos Pizza closed its Oshkosh location after its lease ended, but the owners left hope in a statement that they're hopeful to find a new place in the city in the future. Three One Four Pizza's owner also made the difficult decision to close, citing lack of staff and to focus on his other restaurant, Jansen's.

Finally, I chatted with Volatus Infrastructure co-founder Grant Fisk about his plans to bring electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vertiports and landing pads to the Fox Valley, and his overall goals for making this technology accessible to all. Fisk announced a partnership with Wittman Regional Airport in March , and he's got bigger goals planned.

If you have any feedback or tips for future stories, please send me an email . Did someone forward you this email? Don't miss the next issue. Sign up for the biweekly Oshkosh Streetwise newsletter here .

Who is Streetwise?

I'm Katy Macek, Streetwise business reporter at the Oshkosh Northwestern. I write about what's happening in the Oshkosh area business community.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Family business endeavors, lost pizza spots and electric aircrafts

