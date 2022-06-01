ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Respect’ on Amazon Prime Video, in Which Jennifer Hudson Headlines a Disappointing Aretha Franklin Bio

By John Serba
Now on Amazon Prime Video, Respect aims to give Aretha Franklin great, heaping piles of the thing in the title. But we’re not sure audiences are ready to give that thing in the title to the film itself, as it struggled to sell tickets during its theatrical run — a troubling truth that may have squashed some of its awards-season hopes. Which isn’t to say Jennifer Hudson doesn’t give it her all; she’s the obvious and inspired choice to play the Queen of Soul, and that alone may be enough to encourage us to watch yet another biopic about a legendary musician.
RESPECT : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
The Gist: DETROIT, 1952: C.L. Franklin (Forest Whitaker) awakens his daughter. “Ree?” he asks, using the first syllable of the title of the movie, and you should definitely notice that, “They want to hear you sing.” It’s Saturday night, and it’s time for Young Aretha (Skye Dakota Turner) to entertain the many guests at one of her dad’s many parties. C.L. is a well-to-do preacher, divorced from Aretha’s mother, who picks up the kids to spend time with them and lend advice: “Your daddy doesn’t own your voice,” she tells her immensely talented daughter, and it’s one of the last things she says to her before she dies, all too young. Aretha is 10, and there’s a moment when one of her father’s party guests knocks on her bedroom door, asks if she has a boyfriend, closes the door behind him, and our heart absolutely sinks. Later, Aretha’s grandmother (Kimberly Scott) suspects something is troubling the girl, who won’t talk about it. “Music will save your life,” Mama Franklin says.

Now it’s 1959. C.L. and Aretha (Hudson) co-headline their own tour: He preaches, she sings gospel. For a gig in Birmingham, they’re the opening acts, so to speak, for Martin Luther King Jr. (Gilbert Glenn Brown). She’s 17. She misses her two children when she’s gone, but that’s not about to get better. C.L. negotiates a deal with Columbia Records and she moves to New York. Under his managerial guidance, Aretha records standards with stiffs and her career flounders, which doesn’t give much oomph to the inevitable montage — it’s very short, just a couple album covers and no magazine glamor shots. Now it’s 1963, and she allows Ted White (Marlon Wayans) to seduce her, both in the bedroom and managerially. C.L. doesn’t take kindly to losing control, and responds by pulling a pistol on Ted. Alrighty then.

By 1967, Aretha’s career looks like a big floparoo: Nine albums, no real hits, a dead deal with Columbia. Ted connects with Jerry Wexler (Marc Maron), a rough-around-the-edges music producer who puts a crack band behind her, and it works, they’re throwing around ideas and arguing a bit until they find the right groove. But Ted — well, he’s controlling kind of like C.L. was, but with more booze, and once he leaves a shiner beneath her eye, she’s back home in Detroit. And before you know it, she’s playing with the kids and singing an Otis Redding song into a wooden spoon, you know, a song that starts with the first syllable of her first name, her nickname, then working out a sizzling arrangement with her sisters at 3 a.m. Now it’s 1968 and Aretha’s on stage at Madison Square Garden, knocking ’em dead. “You did it Ree!” someone says and she replies, “I did it!” spurring a montage, much longer this time, with the magazine covers and everything. But as we all know, money and fame doesn’t always line right up with happiness. Isn’t that always the way?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SOTLs_0fxQwVeG00
Photo: ©MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: Ray , The People vs. Billie Holiday , Judy , Bohemian Rhapsody — you know, the music biopics that inevitably feature superstar central performances at the service of a big heaping plate of Behind the Music cliches.

Performance Worth Watching: Of course it’s Hudson. Without a big-voiced belter and a rock-solid charismatic lead, this movie might crumble to dust.

Memorable Dialogue: “Well, it’s her song now. Otis who?” — Wexler, when he hears Aretha’s version of the song that is the title of the movie

Sex and Skin: Nothing notable, although the implied statutory rape is quite upsetting.

Our Take: Respect suffers from biopic-itis, symptoms for which include: Sprawling timeline (in this case, 20 years), overbaked melodrama, Screenplay-O-Tron dialogue, montages and the occasional terrible wig. If I were the screenwriter, I’d find some moments of humor and lightness in Aretha’s life — there HAD to be a few, right? — and not stifle them with a dour tone, and turn the film into her quest for independence from her father, her husband, her managers and her labels, whether it helps her or hurts her. I’d fold in her civil rights activism like egg whites into the cake batter. It would climax with her triumphant Madison Square Garden performance of “Respect” acting as an anthemic call for political change that it absolutely was.

But one must review the movie as it is, not as it should be, and Respect is sort of what we should want it to be, but frustratingly ends up being more of a filmed Wikipedia entry. Although Hudson shows plenty of charismatic flashes, we never get a true sense of Aretha’s character; she’s more of a collection of incidents and facts, with some of the edges sanded down, likely because the film mistakes respectfulness for a bland presentation of who she is. It’s not as if it avoids the prickly elements of her personality, but those moments feel anecdotal and calculated, served piecemeal to satisfy the superficial dynamics of dramatic storytelling.

There’s still an hour of movie left after Madison Square Garden, which allows for many more ripping Hudson singing performances, but also betrays the filmmakers’ inability to make difficult storytelling decisions. So they throw in a little bit of everything: Aretha’s alcoholism, a sudden pivot to diva-ism, marital discord, a trainwreck live performance, the scene in which she learns MLK was assassinated, and the inevitable instances where her songs pointedly address moments from her personal life, as if such things are always so thematically tidy in reality. Frankly, this biopic formula flies on wings of lead. As for furthering our appreciation for the Queen of Soul? It’d have to really fumble the ball to fail to do that, and on that level, the film is absolutely functional. But the Story of Aretha, one of the greatest voices ever in American music — if not the greatest — deserves to be much, much more than just “functional.”

Our Call: It pains me to say SKIP IT. Respect is too rote in too many ways to justify a recommendation. Hudson does enough justice to the music that her and Aretha’s biggest appreciators may be justified in watching it, though.

Will you stream or skip the Aretha Franklin biopic #RespectMovie on VOD? #SIOSI

— Decider (@decider) September 1, 2021

John Serba is a freelance writer and film critic based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Read more of his work at johnserbaatlarge.com or follow him on Twitter: @johnserba .

