ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Company to Las Vegas chapels: No more Elvis-themed weddings

WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xRMUl_0fxQwC7h00
Vegas Chapels No Elvis FILE - Elvis impersonator Brendan Paul, right, walks down the aisle during a wedding ceremony for Katie Salvatore, center, and Eric Wheeler at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. Authentic Brands Group (ABG) sent cease-and-desist letters earlier this month to multiple chapels, saying they had to comply by the end of May, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) (John Locher)

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Las Vegas chapels of love that use Elvis Presley's likeness could find themselves becoming Heartbreak Hotels.

The licensing company that controls the name and image of "The King" is ordering Sin City chapel operators to stop using Elvis in themed ceremonies, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Monday. Authentic Brands Group sent cease-and-desist letters in early May to multiple chapels, which are expected to be compliant by now.

With Elvis so closely tied to Vegas' wedding industry, some say the move could decimate their businesses.

“We are a family-run business, and now we’re hanging with the big dogs," said Kayla Collins, who operates LasVegasElvisWeddingChapel.com and the Little Chapel of Hearts with her husband. “That’s our bread and butter. I don’t get it. We were just hitting our stride again through COVID, then this happens."

Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya, who led a marketing campaign promoting Las Vegas as a wedding destination, said the order for chapels to stop using Elvis couldn't have come at a worse time for the sector.

The city's wedding industry generates $2 billion a year, and officials say Elvis-themed weddings represent a significant number of the ceremonies performed.

“It might destroy a portion of our wedding industry. A number of people might lose their livelihood," Goya said.

One chapel last weekend had its Elvis impersonator change instead into a leather jacket, jeans and a fedora for a “rock ‘n’ roll” themed ceremony, the Review-Journal reported.

Graceland Wedding Chapel, which performs 6,400 Elvis-themed weddings per year, has not been served a warning yet, according to manager Rod Musum.

In the cease-and-desist letter, the company said it will halt unauthorized use of “Presley’s name, likeness, voice image, and other elements of Elvis Presley’s persona in advertisements, merchandise and otherwise.” The letter also said “Elvis,” “Elvis Presley,” “and “The King of Rock and Roll” are protected trademarks.

In a statement Wednesday, Authentic Brands Group said it has strong relationships with Elvis tribute artists and fan festivals. There is “no intention to shut down chapels that offer Elvis packages in Las Vegas.”

“We are seeking to partner with each of these small businesses to ensure that their use of Elvis’ name, image and likeness are officially licensed and authorized by the estate, so they can continue their operations,” Authentic Brands Group said. “Elvis is embedded into the fabric of Las Vegas history.”

The licensing company oversees the estates of big names like movie star Marilyn Monroe and boxer Muhammad Ali and 50 consumer brands.

The order should not translate into legal action against Elvis-themed stage shows in Las Vegas such as “All Shook Up" because impersonating someone for live performances such as shows is considered an exception under Nevada's right of publicity law, according to Mark Tratos, a local attorney who helped write the statute.

“An Elvis show is a performer essentially entertaining others by re-creating that person onstage,” Tratos said.

Presley became indelibly linked to Sin City in the ’60s and ’70s. His 1964 movie, “Viva Las Vegas,” yielded a title track that became the city’s unofficial theme. In July 1969, Presley famously redefined the Vegas residency with his live stage comeback at the Las Vegas International Hotel. What started as a four-week gig turned into more than 600 shows and lasted until December 1976.

Presley himself got married in Las Vegas in 1967 to wife Priscilla, cementing his association with Vegas weddings.

Kent Ripley, whose business is called Elvis Weddings, said he has never run into this issue in 25 years of performing as Elvis.

“They want to protect the Elvis brand. But what are they protecting by taking Elvis away from the public?” Ripley asked.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Oh No! Las Vegas Will Never Be The Same

Las Vegas means different things to different people. For some, it’s the gambling – slots, Blackjack, sports book, you name it. For others, it’s the shows – from the Rat Pack and Siegfried & Roy of yesteryear to today’s various Cirque du Soleil and Artist Residency shows. For yet others, it’s the world-renown hotels and their iconic restaurants – Picasso at the Bellagio, Eiffel Tower at the Paris, Mix at Mandalay Bay, you name it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Saturday marks anniversary of Las Vegas Strip reopening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Saturday, June 4, represents the two-year anniversary of the Las Vegas Strip reopening following shutdowns due to the Covid pandemic. On June 4, 2020, Las Vegas slowly began reopening its casinos and resorts under strict guidelines, including mask mandates and social distancing. The initial shutdown began...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Steve Wynn sells Las Vegas mansion for $17.5M

1717 Enclave Court (Corcoran Global Living) A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Grand jury evidence of Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting that left 1 dead, 13 injured. Grand jury evidence of Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting that left 1 dead, 13 injured.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Industry
Las Vegas, NV
Industry
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Business
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: Palms Casino Resort reopens in Las Vegas with a new owner, San Manuel Indian tribe

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently visited the newly reopened Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. In 2021, Red Rock sold the resort for $650 million to the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, which reopened it on April 27, 2022. Under its new ownership, the Palms is the first Las Vegas resort to have a Native American owner. The casino-resort property reopened for business on April 27, 2022 after being closed since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Palms includes 703 rooms and a 94,065 sq ft casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

National Doughnut Day: Where to celebrate around Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — National Doughnut Day is Friday, June 3, giving Americans everywhere an excuse to indulge in a delicious treat morning, noon or night. The name "doughnut" comes from Salvation Army volunteers known as "donut lassies," who traveled overseas during World War I to provide support to troops through things like supplies and confections.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Las Vegas’ barbecue joints will keep you coming back

For many of us, summertime is barbecue season—not just the time for grilling burgers and dogs in our backyards, but the best time to visit our favorite out-of-the-way smokehouses and enjoy some meats and sides with slow-cooked flavors. As a desert oasis, Las Vegas is certainly far from the great barbecue capitals across the country, but that doesn’t mean you can’t satisfy this craving in Sin City.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Marilyn Monroe
biznewspost.com

Fiesta Rancho, Texas Station to Stay Shut for Another Year

Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho casinos in North Las Vegas will remain closed for at least another year after getting the required regulatory and city approvals. [Image: Shutterstock.com]. Another extension. Station Casinos has gotten approval from both the Nevada Gaming Control Board and the North Las Vegas City Council to...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chapels#Wedding#Heartbreak Hotels#Authentic Brands Group#Covid
Fox5 KVVU

Guest hits slot jackpot worth over $1.3M in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A slots player in downtown Las Vegas started their Thursday with a massive jackpot. According to the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, the guest, who was not named, hit a jackpot worth over $1.3 million while playing IGT’s “Wheel of Fortune” machine.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Trademarks
news3lv.com

Restrictions, closures coming to I-515 (US-95) through downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Restrictions and closures will continue to flood a local downtown freeway as an ongoing NDOT project continues. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced the following restrictions coming to the area during the week of June 6 as part of the ongoing Viaduct Rehabilitation project.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Free Fishing Day to be held June 11 in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Anglers in the Silver State can cast their reel without a fishing license on Saturday, June 11, as part of Nevada’s Free Fishing Day. As part of the annual day, the Nevada Department of Wildlife says anyone can fish in the state’s waters without acquiring a fishing license. Though all other regulations and catch limits still apply.
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
71K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy