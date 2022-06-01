ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk City, FL

Pro golfer Bart Bryant killed in vehicle accident in Florida

WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AAb4n_0fxQvi8c00
Golfer Fatal Accident FILE - Bart Bryant watches his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Encompass Championship golf tournament in Glenview, Ill., June 21, 2014. Professional golfer Bryant was killed and his wife was injured when a truck slammed into their SUV while they were stopped in a line of vehicles on a central Florida roadway for a construction crew, authorities said Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) (Nam Y. Huh)

POLK CITY, Fla. — (AP) — Bart Bryant, who once beat Tiger Woods to win the biggest paycheck of his career, was killed when a truck slammed into his SUV while he was stopped in a line of vehicles on a central Florida road for a construction crew, authorities said.

Bryant, 59, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, was unresponsive when emergency responders in Polk City found him Tuesday afternoon. He was taken to a hospital where he died. His wife, Donna, 49, also was in the vehicle and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in an emailed statement.

“The PGA Tour is saddened by the tragic passing of Bart Bryant and our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” Commissioner Jay Monahan said. “The Bryants have been a part of the PGA Tour family for over four decades and we are grateful for the impact and legacy he made on our organization and countless communities. Bart will be dearly missed.”

Bryant's older brother, Brad, also won on the PGA Tour. They both qualified for the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

Bryant's career was marked by humility and perseverance, and he was awarded the Ben Hogan Award by the Golf Writers Association of America in 2006 for staying active in golf despite physical setbacks.

He had rotator cuff surgery in 1992 that sent him bouncing around mini-tours and trips to PGA Tour qualifying school to keep his card. He also had surgery on both elbows, and he won his first tournament at the 2004 Texas Open.

Nothing could top the 2005 season. He held off Fred Couples to win the Memorial, saving par from a creek on the 18th hole at Muirfield Village. And at the Tour Championship at East Lake to end the year, he opened with a 62 and went wire-to-wire, winning by six shots over Woods.

That remains the most shots Woods finished behind as a runner-up.

According to the sheriff's office, the Bryants' SUV was stopped at the construction site near an intersection. A truck traveling in the same direction failed to see their stopped SUV and slammed into it, the sheriff's office said.

It said an investigation was ongoing. Bryant lived in nearby Auburndale.

“He was a champion on and off the course and will be dearly missed by many," the PGA Tour Champions tweeted.

Bryant is survived by his second wife, daughters Kristen and Michelle and his stepchildren. His first wife, Cathy, preceded him in death. She died in 2017 of brain cancer, 11 months after her diagnosis.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Drunk man stabs multiple people at Florida bar, sheriff's office says

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida man is facing charges after deputies say he stabbed multiple people at a bar while intoxicated early Saturday morning. According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Thirsty Whale on Lake Emma Rd. in Lake Mary around 2 a.m. to investigate a bar fight. Witnesses reportedly told deputies that Kenneth Bradford Parvu was extremely intoxicated and tried to escalate an argument between his two friends.
LAKE MARY, FL
blackchronicle.com

Florida woman begged for her life before being shot, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was charged with tried murder after attacking a lady in Titusville Thursday evening time, police acknowledged. NBC affiliate WESH reported officers responded to Willow Avenue at spherical 11 p.m. and seen a blood-covered girl fleeing for her life from a male attacker.
TITUSVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Lake, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
City
Auburndale, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Polk City, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Polk City, FL
Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Officials identify Florida man killed in suspected gator attack

LARGO, Fla. – Officials have identified a man believed to have been killed by an alligator while searching for frisbees at a lake in the Tampa Bay area Tuesday. Tampa ABC affiliate WFTS reports that police identified the victim as 47-year-old Sean Thomas McGuinness. WFTS reports that someone walking...
LARGO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Monahan
Person
Ben Hogan
Person
Tiger Woods
WESH

Driver killed in wrong-way Volusia County crash on I-4

DELTONA, Fla. — A stretch of eastbound Interstate 4 in west Volusia County was closed after midnight due to a vehicle crash involving a fatality, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Authorities responded to the area near mile marker 110 near Deltona around 12:45 am Friday. According to Florida...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Open#Central Florida#Golf Course#Accident#Ap#The Pga Tour#The Ben Hogan Award
fox35orlando.com

$5K reward offered in search for gunman after teenage girl shot dead in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A reward up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to a young woman's killer. Orange County deputies say 19-year-old Raniyah A’shanti Gandy was killed after someone fired multiple gunshots at her car. She was parked at the back of an apartment complex in Pine Hills when the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orlando police search for man who forced himself on woman in park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is looking for a man who lured a woman into the woods at a park and forced himself on her. The department said the woman rode her bicycle to Signal Hill Park on May 20 when a man, who introduced himself as Marcus, approached her.
ORLANDO, FL
iheart.com

Watch: Cluster of Odd Orbs Filmed Over Daytona Beach

A puzzling piece of footage out of Florida features a cluster of curious orbs hovering in the sky as a pair of bewildered witnesses try to make sense of what they are seeing. The intriguing sighting reportedly occurred this past Saturday evening in the city of Daytona Beach as an unnamed man and his wife were standing out on their balcony and noticed something unusual off in the distance. "We observed lights hovering in the sky, in a V shape formation," he recalled, while noting that the anomalies "were glowing and would turn off and on, reappearing elsewhere in the sky." Fortunately, the witness managed to capture footage of the baffling sight as it was unfolding before their eyes.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
click orlando

Fire damages Red Robin restaurant in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fire broke out at a Red Robin restaurant in Orlando, damaging the building. The Orlando Fire Department responded to the restaurant on South Semoran Boulevard in Lee Vista Promenade around 5 p.m. Thursday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Video shows when...
ORLANDO, FL
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
71K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy