'Don't love me with words, love me with action': Why the Progress Pride Flag is now being flown over Wisconsin's Capitol

By Anthony DaBruzzi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — For the first time in state history, the Progress Pride Flag is flying over the Wisconsin State Capitol for June Pride Month. The flag has additional stripes that form a chevron pattern to represent LGBTQ individuals of color, the transgender community, as well as those who are living...

doesmyopinionmatter
2d ago

Hopefully this is the last year that this flag will be flown on our state capital. The only thing that makes LGBTQ people different than anyone else is who they choose to have sexual relations with. Why are we celebrating anything that has to do with sex or sexual preference?

Jeff Anderson
3d ago

that flag doesn't represent the people...it represents mentally ill people.

Chadg9ball
3d ago

This guy doesn’t represent Wisconsin. He needs to go. AND HE WILL.

