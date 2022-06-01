ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Abbott orders review of school safety in Texas, includes random unannounced intruder checks

By James Clark
 2 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday ordered a review of school safety in Texas. Abbott directed the Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC) to provide a progress report to his office and the Texas Legislature by October 1.

Abbott said the TxSSC must conduct comprehensive school safety reviews to confirm all Texas public schools are following state law on active threat plans.

The TxSSC must confirm control procedures with all public schools, such as single access points, locked classroom doors, visitor check-in procedures and exterior door locks. In addition to making sure all schools have procedures consistent with state standards, TxSSC must also do random inspections.

“Your team should begin conducting in-person, unannounced, random intruder detection audits on school districts,” Abbott wrote. “Also, the TxSSC should immediately begin working with my office and the Legislature on recommendations to improve current security systems and determine the funding necessary to continue the work of hardening our schools against outside threats.”

Click here to read the full letter from Abbott to the TxSSC.

Abbott also asked legislative leaders to create special legislative committees . He has stopped short of calling for a special session but has not ruled one out.

The measures come in response to the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which left 19 children and two adults dead.

Kpay
2d ago

Bet an armed Teacher shoots one of them I swear, Cruz and Abbott come up with the most ridiculous things to avoid the reality that we need to return to Common Sense Gun Laws!

