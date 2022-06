The Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back from being swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates and snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-0 win over the New York Mets. Thursday’s meeting was the first between the two teams with the best records in the National League. Several Dodgers players spoke of needing to keep their focus on moving forward after a disappointing series, and that was evident against the Mets.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO