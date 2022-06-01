Get 100% fiber optic service

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

By Chris Burton
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s Talking Texoma, Shana Jackson is with Bill Flowers, the regional vice president of West Texas with Vexus. Vexus is a telecommunications company that offers 100% fiber optic service to the premise. They...

Atmos Energy donates refillable water bottles to schools

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Atmos Energy donated refillable water bottles to the athletic and band programs at several Texoma schools as part of their Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities Initiative. Atmos Energy delivered the water bottles to Archer City, Bellevue, Electra, Henrietta, Newcastle, Olney and Petrolia High School athletic and...
NEWCASTLE, TX
The Food Truck Championship of Texas

On today’s Talking Texoma, Chris Showalter is in the downtown square in Graham, TX with Casyn Smith from the convention and visitor’s bureau in Graham. This will be the site of The Food Truck Championship of Texas. Starting at 5:00, June 3rd, their Shop Local Late initiative begins. Many shops around the downtown square are going to be open until 8:00. They will be serving beverages and food and may even have some discounts for you. There will also be 13 food trucks on the square.
GRAHAM, TX
June events in Archer City

ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — Archer City has a lot of events to look forward to in the month of June!. Below are a list of some of the events set to take place this month:. June 4: The Legend of Big Bend at Royal Theater, more information at www.royaltheater.org.
ARCHER CITY, TX
8 Things You’ll Love In The Small Texas Town Known For Its Crazy Water

Two years ago, my daughter reached out to a mineral water company called “Crazy Water” to be a local sponsor for our Southern Travelers Explore Conference. The water tasted excellent — refreshing, smooth, with no aftertaste or heaviness like you might find in some mineral waters — and had a catchy name, but I didn’t go further than drinking it.
MINERAL WELLS, TX
Wichita Falls business offers free school guardian training

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In the wake of the Uvalde school shooting, the debate over guns in America and how to protect children is at the forefront of national conversation. We’ve seen three reactions from our Facebook viewers: more gun control, an increase of support for the 2nd amendment,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YouTube Robot Said Wichita Falls One of the Cheapest Places to Live in America

Do we obey our robot overlords when it comes to Wichita Falls?. We have done these stories countless times in the past. "Wichita Falls named one of the cheapest places to Live in the Country" or "Wichita Falls Best Place to Retire in the Country". It's always nice to see our city on those lists and let's face it. The cost of living is why a lot of people are in Wichita Falls.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
This Weekend is Free Fishing Day in Texas!

Want to go fishing and not have to get a license? Here is your opportunity. Every year the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announces their free fishing day. This takes place the first Saturday in June every month throughout the entire state of Texas. The Texas Parks and Wildlife hope this encourages folks to get out and enjoy the outdoors in our great state. Hopefully, you have a great time and decide to get a fishing license for future trips.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
The Lawton, Fort Sill ‘Freedom Festival’ Returns in 2022!

The 2022 Lawton, Fort Sill 'Freedom Festival' has been announced! This year it will be a 2 day Independence Day bash at Elmer Thomas Park 501 N.W. Ferris Ave. on Friday, July 1st and Saturday, July 2nd (04-01-22 & 04-02-22). It's going to be an all-American, red, white, and blue, star-spangled good time guaranteed!
LAWTON, OK
Property owner struggles to evict RV squatter

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - What would you do if someone started living in your backyard and there didn’t seem to be a way to make them leave?. That’s the situation one woman is facing after a squatter set up an RV on her property in Wichita Falls. Crystal Dickerson’s circumstances are especially hard, because while her property is in Wichita Falls, she lives in New Jersey. She said she has called the police, county and city, but hasn’t had any luck.
Texoma residents wake up to storm damage

FREDERICK, Okla. (KSWO) - People in Texoma, especially in the western part of the area, are waking up to storm damage Wednesday morning. Tillman county was hit especially hard, we spoke with the county’s Emergency Management Director. In Frederick he says one local restaurant had its windows blown out due to severe winds. He also told us a mobile home was thrown into the road just south of Hollister off U.S. 54 where at one point on Tuesday night the storm was tornado warned. The good news is however, that no one was hurt in the incident.
FREDERICK, OK
Iowa Park resident wins big at casino

Devol, OK (KFDX/KJTL) – One Iowa Park resident is starting summer in style after hitting a huge slot machine jackpot at Comanche Red River Casino. The resident, who chose to remain anonymous, was playing a 50 Lions Legend slot machine on Thursday, May 26th, when they hit the progressive jackpot. On a two-dollar bet, the […]
IOWA PARK, TX
Maverick and Goose are looking for their forever homes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday with a mysterious box, which opened to reveal two of the sweetest kittens we’ve ever seen!. Diann explained that the sheer number of kittens currently at the shelter means that...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
WFFD respond to overnight structure fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 12:51 a.m. on Thursday. Upon their arrival to the scene, located at 28 Vickie Drive, they saw a Rampage 30 foot fifth wheel trailer fully engulfed in flames. Officials with the Wichita Falls Fire Department said that it took around […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Tornado spotted, damage reported in Oklahoma following overnight storms

Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night's storms. The county's emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage. High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before...
FREDERICK, OK
First Alert Forecast 6/1 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A few lingering showers and storms are present across Texoma this morning after last night’s severe weather. The cold front is still moving south across the viewing area, and will be shifting winds today out of the north while keeping light rain chances in the forecast through the mid-afternoon, along with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will reach the low 90s here in Wichita Falls, with cooler daytime highs up north due to the front.
WICHITA FALLS, TX

