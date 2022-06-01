Get 100% fiber optic service

FREDERICK, Okla. (KSWO) - People in Texoma, especially in the western part of the area, are waking up to storm damage Wednesday morning. Tillman county was hit especially hard, we spoke with the county’s Emergency Management Director. In Frederick he says one local restaurant had its windows blown out due to severe winds. He also told us a mobile home was thrown into the road just south of Hollister off U.S. 54 where at one point on Tuesday night the storm was tornado warned. The good news is however, that no one was hurt in the incident.

FREDERICK, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO