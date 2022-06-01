ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

Bear sighting in Fairfield prompts police warning

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EZWqa_0fxQu3Kp00

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities have warned Fairfield residents after a bear was “loitering” in the city on Tuesday, the Fairfield Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The bear was reported to be in the area of Hilborn Road and Martin Road.

Bear spotted on front porch of Fairfield residence

Police said bear sightings in and around Fairfield may seem unique. However, rather recently, there was a bear sighting on the front porch of a home, KRON4 reported last month.

On May 14, the home where the bear was spotted in the city was in the area of Woodcreek Park on Astoria Drive. The location of the bear sighting reported on Tuesday is roughly two miles northeast of the home where a bear was spotted in May.

Police did not report any of the aforementioned bear sightings resulting in any human encounters or injuries. The California Department of Fish & Wildlife have been notified of Tuesday’s bear sighting.

KRON On is streaming live

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, authorities did not provide information on the bear’s location. Police advise residents to leave the bear alone and not approach the wild animal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

Watch: Bear Runs Through Fairfield Neighborhood

A bear was spotted running through a residential neighborhood in Fairfield on Tuesday. Police said they were aware of a bear hanging out in the area of Hilborn and Martin roads. Animal control and California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials were notified, police said. "While bears in and around...
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Vacaville firefighters battle 3rd-alarm brush fire

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Vacaville Fire Department battled a third-alarm brush fire on Friday evening near Butcher road. Cal Fire assisted VFD in fighting the fire. The Vacaville Police Department asked people to stay clear of the area so crews could fight the fire. This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Man who died in Milpitas hang-gliding accident identified

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — The person who was killed during a hang-gliding accident in Milpitas on Monday was identified on Friday as 58-year-old David Jacob, according to the County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner/Coroner. Jacob was a resident of Fremont. The accident involved Jacob and another woman who was taken to the hospital that day, […]
MILPITAS, CA
KRON4 News

Caltrans worker killed in Vacaville hit-and-run

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Caltrans worker was struck and killed by a vehicle around 10 a.m. on Friday morning in Vacaville, according to CHP Golden Gate. FOX40 confirmed with a family member that the victim was Quanda McGadney, 51. CHP said that several lanes of westbound Interstate 80 were closed for several hours at […]
VACAVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, CA
Fairfield, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
Fairfield, CA
Pets & Animals
KRON4 News

Petaluma: Police arrest suspect in prowling case

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Petaluma on Thursday arrested a suspect in connection with a prowling case. Kory Wayne Messer, 34, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant stemming from repeated trips to a home on Webster Street, according to the Petaluma Police Department. He was arrested on suspicion of four counts of […]
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Revolver Found After Group Fight in Santa Rosa

A fight in Santa Rosa leads to three arrests for firearm related charges. On Tuesday morning, police responded to a reported fight involving several people on the 2600-block of McBride Lane. They found three subjects involved in the fight in a car. The suspects started throwing objects at officers. While the suspects were being detained and removed from the vehicle, officers found a revolver that wasn’t registered to any of them. Initially, officers thought that one of the suspects had been shot, but that was not the case. All three suspects were determined to have started the fight and were arrested on several firearm related charges. One was also charged for possession of a controlled substance though police haven’t said what the substance was.
SANTA ROSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Police#Sightings#Astoria#Nixle
NBC Bay Area

Shelter-in-Place Lifted Following Fire in Mill Valley

A shelter-in-place was lifted following a fire in Mill Valley Wednesday evening, officials said. According to police, the fire happened in the area of George Lane in Scott Valley. Mill Valley police said the fire was contained to a single home. They called evacuations and shelter-in-place orders but they have...
MILL VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

32-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle Thursday night in Danville

DANVILLE, Calif. (BCN) — A 32-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Danville on Thursday night, according to police. Officers responded at 8:06 p.m. to the collision reported at the intersection of Camino Tassajara and Wood Ranch Road. The pedestrian, identified by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office as Danville resident Joyce […]
DANVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
actionnewsnow.com

Woman rescued from Sacramento River Thursday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Multiple law and medical personnel agencies were called out to the Sacramento River near Scotty’s Landing on Thursday to help a woman who started having seizures while tubing. A California State Park Peace Officer, Travis Gee, told Action News Now that some bystanders and people...
SACRAMENTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Sheriff’s Office: Probation search in Marin County reveals drugs, gun

Originally published as a Marin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “On May 26th, around 3:30 PM, Detectives from the Marin County Coordination of Probation Enforcement Team (COPE) performed a probation search on Binford Rd in Novato. While contacting the individuals within the RV, they located Michael Felix, a 29 year old male on Marin County probation, within the RV.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Benicia Fire Dept. respond to 2-alarm brush fire

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — The Benicia Fire Department responded to a two-alarm brush fire on Wednesday afternoon. Benicia police said the fire was near the train tracks on Lake Herman Road and Industrial Way. The fire was first reported as a one-alarm fire at 6:00 p.m. Shortly afterwards, it was upgraded to a two-alarm fire. […]
BENICIA, CA
KRON4 News

‘Routine’ call leads to weapons seizure in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A “routine” call of a vehicle collision led to the discovery of a virtual armory of weapons, according to San Jose Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Joseph via Twitter. “Patrol officers responded to a ‘routine’ call of a solo vehicle collision. The driver had a pistol concealed in his waistband, and […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested for racist attack at Mountain View Starbucks: police

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested on May 28 after she attacked a Starbucks customer and directed racial epithets towards a store manager, the Mountain View Police Department announced in a press release on Thursday. Daixin Neill Quan, 33, was arrested suspicion of misdemeanor battery and committing a hate crime. Officers responded […]
ABC10

Neighborhood fight leaves 1 man dead, 2 arrested in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Two people were put behind bars in connection to the killing of a Fairfield man, police said Wednesday. The Fairfield Police Department said the arrests happened after they responded to a stabbing victim at a local hospital around 11 a.m. Tuesday night. Police said the stabbing was connected to a crime scene on the 1200 block of Willet Court.
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy