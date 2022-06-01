Bear sighting in Fairfield prompts police warning

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities have warned Fairfield residents after a bear was “loitering” in the city on Tuesday, the Fairfield Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The bear was reported to be in the area of Hilborn Road and Martin Road.

Police said bear sightings in and around Fairfield may seem unique. However, rather recently, there was a bear sighting on the front porch of a home, KRON4 reported last month.

On May 14, the home where the bear was spotted in the city was in the area of Woodcreek Park on Astoria Drive. The location of the bear sighting reported on Tuesday is roughly two miles northeast of the home where a bear was spotted in May.

Police did not report any of the aforementioned bear sightings resulting in any human encounters or injuries. The California Department of Fish & Wildlife have been notified of Tuesday’s bear sighting.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, authorities did not provide information on the bear’s location. Police advise residents to leave the bear alone and not approach the wild animal.

