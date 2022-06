How close are we getting to opening all the lanes of I-5 through Tacoma?. We’re getting so close to the end of the I-5 widening and HOV project in Tacoma that I can taste it. The Washington Department of Transportation’s Cara Mitchell told me the contractor hopes to have the new and final alignment of the freeway set by the 4th of July, with the HOV lanes to open soon after. “They’re getting close,” she said. “I want to say mid to late July, maybe, for HOV to open, but there is a ton of weather-dependent work.”

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO