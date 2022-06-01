ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, FL

Reserve Officer Arrested on DUI Charges

 2 days ago

55-year-old Timothy Kent was involved in a rear-end collision with a white Toyota while driving his personal Hyundai SUV Wednesday afternoon at Causeway Boulevard and Providence Lakes Boulevard (Brandon). There were no reported injuries.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies suspected that Kent may be impaired, and a DUI investigation was performed. Kent was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence. His blood alcohol level was determined to be .234 and .240. Kent, who joined the Tampa Police Reserve Force in 2005, was immediately suspended from working with the Tampa Police Reserves.

