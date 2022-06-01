'It's tragic': Investigators continue to look for answers in Pottstown house explosion
By Jeff Cole
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Investigators are back on the scene of the deadly Pottstown house explosion. Nearly one week later, many questions remain about how it happened. A pile of debris is all that’s left of 453 and 455 Hale Street, where four children and a grandmother lost their lives in Thursday’s...
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Investigators from the Pottstown Licensing and Inspections Department returned to the scene of last Thursday’s deadly house explosion on Wednesday. The cause of the blast is still not known.
Officials are trying to determine the full extent of the damage. And residents are wondering if it could have been prevented.
“I heard these loud explosions, the glass blew out,” next-door neighbor Tandra Rambert said.
Rambert lived next door to the site of a deadly explosion that leveled a Pottstown home last Thursday night.
"I was on my hands and knees and my son is running and I'm just telling him..."
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - One week after the deadly explosion in Pottstown that killed five, including four children, local building inspectors say they’ve completed their search of homes nearest the blast site and will now look at homes a distance away. It was a week ago Thursday evening when the...
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing.
Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission.
The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water.
“He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday.
Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety.
A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A drive-by shooting in the heart of Center City on Wednesday night left a man hospitalized and a business riddled with bullets. The shooting happened at 17th Street and JFK Boulevard.
It doesn’t get much more central in Center City than this. Normally an area packed with pedestrians and professionals, it cleared out pretty quick when 15 shots were fired, hitting one person as well as the windows of a business.
A little after 11 p.m., officers from the 9th District as well as SEPTA Transit responded to reports of gunshots at 17th Street and JFK Boulevard.
Officers found a...
The family of a Montgomery County man who disappeared three years ago is finally getting answers. The remains of 22-year-old Rashid Young, of Pottstown, were found buried in a Philadelphia arboretum in 2019 but were only recently identified. Keshaun Sheffield, 20, is now charged with killing Young. Authorities said the...
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a man in Center City on Wednesday night. Officials say officers with the Philadelphia Police Department and SEPTA Transit Police responded to the area of N 17th Street and John F Kennedy Boulevard just after 11 p.m. According to...
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating another shooting that took place in North Philadelphia after days of bloodshed in the neighborhood. Authorities say officers responded to the 3400 block of N 2nd Street just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday when they heard gunfire. According to police, investigators believe a man...
PITTSTON TWP, Pa. - Police in Pittston Township, Pennsylvania are responding to a shooting at a nail salon near a Walmart Supercenter, according to police and local reports. At least one person was shot in the vicinity of the store, which is off State Route 315. Pennsylvania State Police said several shots were fired and described the shooting as an "attempted homicide." Authorities are actively looking for the shooter. Police later said they believe there is no danger to the public at large.
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (TCD) -- A 23-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly shooting the mother of his child and her pregnant friend. According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, on May 29 at 9:21 p.m., Coatesville Police Department officers responded to a domestic call on the 300 block of Mount Pleasant Street involving the suspect, Mamadou Kallie, and one of the victims, 20-year-old Tiara Rodriguez-Diaz, as they were visiting friends. Police encountered Rodriguez-Diaz in her Toyota Corolla, and she reportedly had their 22-month-old child in the backseat. She told police "everything was fine," though Kallie "became agitated when police questioned the victim."
EAST MARLBOROUGH TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from Avondale Station say they are investigating an incident of Identity Theft. Authorities state that on May 29, 2022, Troopers responded to Beverly Drive in East Marlborough Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania, The victim, a 67-year-old female, reported receiving notification that two bank accounts were opened in her name. There were no monetary losses. This investigation is ongoing.
