Pottstown, PA

'It's tragic': Investigators continue to look for answers in Pottstown house explosion

By Jeff Cole
fox29.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTTSTOWN, Pa. - Investigators are back on the scene of the deadly Pottstown house explosion. Nearly one week later, many questions remain about how it happened. A pile of debris is all that’s left of 453 and 455 Hale Street, where four children and a grandmother lost their lives in Thursday’s...

www.fox29.com

CBS Philly

Pottstown’s Licensing And Inspections Flags 3 More Properties As Investigators Continue To Search For Cause Of House Explosion

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Investigators from the Pottstown Licensing and Inspections Department returned to the scene of last Thursday’s deadly house explosion on Wednesday. The cause of the blast is still not known. Officials are trying to determine the full extent of the damage. And residents are wondering if it could have been prevented. “I heard these loud explosions, the glass blew out,” next-door neighbor Tandra Rambert said. Rambert lived next door to the site of a deadly explosion that leveled a Pottstown home last Thursday night. “I was on my hands and knees and my son is running and I’m just telling him...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDS woman killed in 3-vehicle crash on Route 422 in Berks

DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified the woman who died in a multi-car crash. Alisha Weglinski, 46, of Reading, was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner's office said. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. It happened around 12:40 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
CBS Philly

At Least 15 Shots Fired In Center City Drive-By Shooting That Left Young Man Injured, Business Riddled With Bullets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A drive-by shooting in the heart of Center City on Wednesday night left a man hospitalized and a business riddled with bullets. The shooting happened at 17th Street and JFK Boulevard. It doesn’t get much more central in Center City than this. Normally an area packed with pedestrians and professionals, it cleared out pretty quick when 15 shots were fired, hitting one person as well as the windows of a business. A little after 11 p.m., officers from the 9th District as well as SEPTA Transit responded to reports of gunshots at 17th Street and JFK Boulevard. Officers found a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Accused Shady Contractor, Sits In A Jail Cell Under High Bail

No one likes to be ripped off. The home contracting business is extremely lucrative if you know what you are doing. A contractor does a good job, gets recommendations and gets new and repeat business. That is how things are supposed to work. One man Joseph Eibell, 47 of Huntingdon...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAL

Philadelphia man accused of killing boyfriend, burying body in arboretum

The family of a Montgomery County man who disappeared three years ago is finally getting answers. The remains of 22-year-old Rashid Young, of Pottstown, were found buried in a Philadelphia arboretum in 2019 but were only recently identified. Keshaun Sheffield, 20, is now charged with killing Young. Authorities said the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Pennsylvania police hunt for suspect after 'targeted' shooting at nail salon, reports say

PITTSTON TWP, Pa. - Police in Pittston Township, Pennsylvania are responding to a shooting at a nail salon near a Walmart Supercenter, according to police and local reports. At least one person was shot in the vicinity of the store, which is off State Route 315. Pennsylvania State Police said several shots were fired and described the shooting as an "attempted homicide." Authorities are actively looking for the shooter. Police later said they believe there is no danger to the public at large.
PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, PA
truecrimedaily

Pennsylvania man accused of fatally shooting mother of his child and her pregnant friend

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (TCD) -- A 23-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly shooting the mother of his child and her pregnant friend. According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, on May 29 at 9:21 p.m., Coatesville Police Department officers responded to a domestic call on the 300 block of Mount Pleasant Street involving the suspect, Mamadou Kallie, and one of the victims, 20-year-old Tiara Rodriguez-Diaz, as they were visiting friends. Police encountered Rodriguez-Diaz in her Toyota Corolla, and she reportedly had their 22-month-old child in the backseat. She told police "everything was fine," though Kallie "became agitated when police questioned the victim."
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

State Police Investigating Identity Theft in East Marlborough Township, Chester County

EAST MARLBOROUGH TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from Avondale Station say they are investigating an incident of Identity Theft. Authorities state that on May 29, 2022, Troopers responded to Beverly Drive in East Marlborough Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania, The victim, a 67-year-old female, reported receiving notification that two bank accounts were opened in her name. There were no monetary losses. This investigation is ongoing.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

