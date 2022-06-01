ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Olympian's Sebastian De La Toba voted best right-handed pitcher in San Diego Section high school baseball

By Bodie De Silva
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bUOf2_0fxQsb8a00

Last week, we asked California high school baseball fans to vote for the best r ight-handed pitcher in the San Diego Section . There were 25 different pitchers from schools all across the Section included in the poll.

Olympian senior Sebastian De La Toba won the poll with just over 30,000 votes. De La Toba had a 1.89 ERA this season. He struck out 65 batters in 66.2 innings while helping lead the Eagles into the San Diego Section Division 3 championship game.

Here are the final poll results:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xdums_0fxQsb8a00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Sports
Chula Vista, CA
Sports
Local
California Education
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Sports
Chula Vista, CA
Education
insideradio.com

Jim Rome On San Diego Return: ‘You Absolutely Can Go Home.’

“The Jim Rome Show” is returning to where it started, San Diego, on the Bill Hagen-operated sports “The Mightier 1090 ESPN Radio” XEPRS. Rome began his sports radio career in the market at the former “Mighty 690” XETRA with “The Jungle” evening show. His CBS Sports Radio-syndicated program was most recently carried in the market by Audacy sports “97.3 The Fan” KWFN, which dropped it in February. At XEPRS, Rome will be heard from 12-3pm.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympian#Highschoolsports#Eagles
Maryland Daily Record

Octomom Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

College: Mt. San Antonio College and California State University Fullerton. Kids/Children Name: Calyssa Arielle Solomon, Amerah Yasmeen Solomon, Elijah Makai Solomon, Aidan Solomon, Joshua Jacob Solomon, Caleb Kai Solomon, Isaiah Angel Suleman, Josiah Angel Suleman, Jeremiah Angel Suleman, Noah Angel Suleman, Jonah Suleman, McCai Angel Suleman, Nariah Angel Suleman and Maliah Angel Suleman.
FULLERTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Mashed

A San Diego Man Is Feeling The Burn With His Guinness World Record

If San Diego didn't exist, we might not have such cultural criterions as Dr. Suess, the "Top Gun" franchise, pro-skater Tony Hawk, Double IPAs, or Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps (per Thrillist). And for all the laid-back energy it exudes from its Pacific Coast boardwalks and fish taco stands, the Southern California city has also played host to a number of winning titles awarded by the crème de la crème of reference guides for human achievement: The Guinness Book of World Records.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

SDSU breaks silence on rape investigation involving football players

An investigation has been underway for over seven months into the reported Oct. 16 gang rape on of an unconscious minor by members of the San Diego State University Aztecs football team. The San Diego Police Department's probe — the existence of which became public Friday morning when The Los...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

This San Diego Freeway Bridge Is 10th Most ‘Structurally Deficient' In CA

The bridge on I-805 over Telegraph Canyon has been named the 10th worst bridge in California. The American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) says the bridge is the 10th most "structurally deficient" in the State. The organization defines a "structurally deficient bridge" an having “one of the key elements is in poor or worse condition.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fast Casual

The Habit Burger Grill opening in San Diego

The Habit Burger Grill, a California-based fast casual brand, opened this week in Pacific Beach at 980 Grand Ave., in San Diego. "The San Diego area is home to over 15 Habit Burger Grill restaurants and we are so excited to be opening a drive-thru in Pacific Beach! Guests can look forward to great handcrafted food and our signature 'Habit Hospitality,' " Iwona Alter, chief brand officer, said in a company press release.
SAN DIEGO, CA
olive92.com

Mark Mathis cruises by opening night of the La Mesa Car Show –

LA MESA (KUSI) – The La Mesa Classic Car Show & Live Music Event kicked off Thursday and it was a revvin’ good time!. This summer tradition features a variety of pre-1974 classis cars, trucks and vans for the community to admire along La Mesa Blvd alongside live music and a DJ every week.
LA MESA, CA
cityofvista.com

Vista Breweries Bring Home Awards at the San Diego Beer News Awards

San Diego and craft beer go hand-in-hand like hops and yeast. North County breweries play a big role in San Diego’s beer culture, so as a result, the 78 freeway is fondly referred to as the “hop highway,” running horizontally through North San Diego County, through the heart of Vista.
VISTA, CA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy