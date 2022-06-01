Olympian's Sebastian De La Toba voted best right-handed pitcher in San Diego Section high school baseball

Last week, we asked California high school baseball fans to vote for the best r ight-handed pitcher in the San Diego Section . There were 25 different pitchers from schools all across the Section included in the poll.

Olympian senior Sebastian De La Toba won the poll with just over 30,000 votes. De La Toba had a 1.89 ERA this season. He struck out 65 batters in 66.2 innings while helping lead the Eagles into the San Diego Section Division 3 championship game.

Here are the final poll results: