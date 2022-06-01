ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Chester County History Center to celebrate Juneteenth event

Cover picture for the articleWEST CHESTER — The Chester County History Center will celebrate Juneteenth with a multi-program event from June 16 to June 18. The events will welcome visual artist Dane Tilghman, children’s book author Nahjee Grant, community staple Rev. Anderson Porter, and hold Walking Tours of downtown West Chester highlighting the abolitionist activities...

Daily Local News

Chester County gets funding from Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) has awarded $2.6 million in Keystone Historic Preservation Grants to assist historical and heritage organizations, museums and local governments in 20 counties. In Chester County, a grant of $100,000 was awarded to the Philadelphia Society for the Preservation of Landmarks, and a grant...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Chester County earns national award for youth partnership with SPCA

WEST CHESTER — The Chester County Youth Center’s partnership with Brandywine Valley SPCA and its “SAFE” program has garnered national acclaim. The National Association of Counties (NACo) has recognized the County’s Youth Center and the Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) with a 2022 Achievement Award, which honors innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

LGBT Center to host ribbon-cutting at new satellite location in Pottstown

READING — The LGBT Center of Greater Reading announced it will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception at its new satellite location in Pottstown, formally opening its doors to the community at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 6. “The LGBTQIA+ population is underserved and underrepresented in Montgomery County, just...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Local News

Avon Grove School District announces administrative appointments

WEST GROVE — On June 2, 2022, the Avon Grove School District Board of School Directors approved the appointments of Emlyn Frangiosa as supervisor of teaching and learning for AGSD and Kelly Vaughn as assistant principal for Avon Grove Intermediate School (AGIS). Frangiosa, who currently serves as assistant principal...
WEST GROVE, PA
Chester County, PA
Government
West Chester, PA
Society
County
Chester County, PA
City
West Chester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Chester County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
West Chester, PA
Government
Daily Local News

Chamber hears talks about programs for veterans, mental health

WEST GROVE — The Southern Chester County Chamber of Commerce held its seventh annual Inspirational Breakfast recently at The Mendenhall Inn. Brigadier General Maureen Weigl joined as the Keynote Speaker, with 100 members in attendance. As Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans Affairs, General Weigl’s passion for connecting Veterans to services has become her purpose, after retiring from her 25-year career in the Army. Her commitment to “serve something bigger than herself” is evident, and her list of accomplishments and involvement inspiring.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Phoenixville Public Library offers free public programs

The award-winning movie “Bright Victory,” starring Arthur Kennedy and Peggy Dow, was filmed right here in Phoenixville in 1950. Phoenixville Public Library will host a free in-person presentation on the filming of “Bright Victory” and the Valley Forge Army Hospital, where the story takes place, followed by a screening of the film (97 min.) on Monday, June 6, at 6:00 PM. Local author June McInerney will discuss the production of the film as well as the significance of the Army Hospital to the local community. Join us for this special event, presented on the 78th anniversary of D-Day. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/bright-victory or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Phoenixville Public Library is located at 183 Second Avenue, Phoenixville.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
#Juneteenth#African American History#African Americans
Main Line Media News

Montgomery County homeless shelter to close June 30 as lease runs out

NORRISTOWN — A facility dedicated to serving adults in Montgomery County experiencing homelessness will soon find itself without a home. The Coordinated Homeless Outreach Center, situated in Building 9 on the grounds of the Norristown State Hospital, is located within an 68-acre parcel that is set to be conveyed from the state to the Municipality of Norristown. The organization will close its doors when its lease officially ends on June 30.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

U.S. Secretary of Commerce visits Chester County for inside look at semiconductor shortage

MALVERN — In a visit to Chester County Wednesday, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the United States must reestablish itself as a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing. Raimondo visited Vishay Intertechnology in Malvern, a local manufacturer of semiconductors in response to the global semiconductor shortage. The discussion centered on...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Charles Evans Cemetery 6-1-22

Host Vicky Heffner speaks with Floyd Turner about the Charles Evans Cemetery and the history of veterans and war heroes being buried there on #YourBerksHistory. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community...
READING, PA
Daily Local News

Pottstown company highlights untapped labor pool: second chance workers

POTTSTOWN — America has a severe labor shortage, but it also has an untapped labor pool ready and willing to work. They just need a chance — a second chance. That was the primary topic of discussion Wednesday as U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo sat down for a roundtable with local, state and federal officials and workers and management at American Keg Co.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Local News

Ginger Kunkel is new president at Tompkins Community Bank

SPRING TOWNSHIP — Ginger Kunkel has moved into her new role as president of Tompkins Community Bank’s Pennsylvania market. Kunkel, who previously served as the bank’s chief operating officer, assumed the new role in late May. She succeeds Scott Gruber, who retired last month. In her new...
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
FOX 43

Humane Pennsylvania to host no-fee adoption event on June 11

As part of a celebration marking National Pet Appreciation Week, Humane Pennsylvania announced it will hold a one-day, fee-waived adoption event on Saturday, June 11 at its centers in Lancaster and Berks counties. "On Saturday, June 11th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog,...
Daily Local News

Meetings set to address school safety in Coatesville Area School District

COATESVILLE — A series of community meetings will take place in the coming weeks to address school safety and security at the Coatesville Area School District. According to Rick Dunlap, substitute superintendent, the district plans to provide support to students and families. Comments from the public will be encouraged.
COATESVILLE, PA
Daily Local News

Turks Head Music Festival coming to West Chester June 5

WEST CHESTER — A day-long celebration of local music comes to West Chester Sunday, June 5 at the 39th annual Turks Head Music Festival. The day-long celebration will feature 40 artists and dozens of vendors at Everhart Park, 100 S. Brandywine St. Throughout the day, the two stages will feature seven local bands performing different genres of music.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Local News

Open Air Market back in West Chester

WEST CHESTER — Get ready! It’s back! Shopping and dining under the stars starts Friday June 3 and runs weekends through Labor Day. Crews will close Gay Street to vehicles each Friday morning for the Open Air Market and the road will be reopened to cars each Monday morning. The cross streets of Walnut, High and Church street will be kept open to vehicle traffic.
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Daily Local News

PLANNING AHEAD: Memorial Day — its history and a time to remember [Column]

Memorial Day, the last Monday in May, is often remembered as the beginning of the summer season and thought of as a tribute to veterans. However, veterans are honored on the day named for them and Memorial Day actually is for those who gave their lives in U.S. military service. The history of the holiday goes back to its origin following the War Between the States, the Civil War.
WEST CHESTER, PA

