Located in an old Fertilizer and Seed store in downtown Plant City is The Mercantile. An old, large brick building that's now been re-purposed. "The Mercantile is a curated vintage antique shop. And we have furniture, we have jewelry, we have little onesies for kids. And we have all kinds of things. It's a very wide assortment. And this is our eighth year here, amazingly enough," said owner David Schultz.

PLANT CITY, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO