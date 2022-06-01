ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman stabbed, another woman punched at Red Line stop in Chinatown

By CBS Chicago
Two women attacked at CTA Red Line station in Chinatown 01:53

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One woman was stabbed in the face and another was punched in the face another Wednesday morning at the Cermak-Chinatown stop on the CTA Red Line.

Police said, around 10:30 a.m., an unidentified male was standing near the Cermak-Chinatown platform when he pulled out a sharp object and stabbed a 22-year-old woman in the face.

The attacker then tried to stab a second woman, 20, who was able to avoid being cut, before he punched her in the face.

The attacker fled the scene.

The 22-year-old woman took herself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, but her condition was not available.

No further information was available regarding the second victim.

Police said no one was in custody Wednesday afternoon.

The attack happened about 15 minutes before a 23-year-old woman was attacked with a construction cone at the CTA Roosevelt station. That woman was hospitalized in good condition, and the 29-year-old man who attacked her was taken into custody and taken to Jackson Park Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

It's not clear if the two attacks are connected.

