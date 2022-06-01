ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Getty celebrates 25th year with free summer arts festivals

By Kristopher Gee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — The Getty Center is celebrating 25 years, and everyone is invited to the party. The Getty Center's celebration includes free weekend parties across Los Angeles. Events include hands-on art workshops, immersive digital displays from the Getty collections, food trucks and more. The inaugural event was...

Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [6-3-2022 to 6-5-2022]

We’ll say this after reviewing the list we’ve arranged for the upcoming weekend: It feels good to have so many signature local events returning to normal, in-person activity after what seems like the longest two years of our lives. Here’s hoping for a very normal(ish) summer to come.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mastro’s Ocean Club Debuts Huge Seafood and Steak Restaurant in Downtown LA

Mastro’s Ocean Club, the more seafood-oriented version of the popular Beverly Hills steakhouse, has opened a 350-seat branch with an outdoor dining area that overlooks Crypto.com Arena at L.A. Live. Given its prime location, the ritzy seafood and steakhouse will likely be a popular pre- and post-event dining destination, as well as a buzzy convention/expense account spot. Like other Mastro’s locations, it’ll have live music in the Piano Lounge to go with raw bar selections, prime-grade steaks, lobster mashed potatoes, and the restaurant’s lauded warm butter cake. Executive chef Marcus Andrade oversees the kitchen while Robert Sprindler will serve as the general manager. Hours run 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Rise Of Lady Lowriders And Other All-Women Car Clubs In LA

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. The metal flakes painted onto Sandy Avila’s car glisten as she reaches under...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Catch’s New Steakhouse Is the Glitziest Spot in West Hollywood

For those who like their steaks with a side of celebrity, Catch Steak arrives in West Hollywood this Monday, June 6. Located in the palatial 10,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by Fig & Olive on Melrose Place, the contemporary steakhouse comes from Catch Hospitality Group, which also operates seafood hotspot Catch LA located a half mile away. Catch Steak will initially open for dinner service and introduce weekend brunch in the coming months.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Things to do this week: June 3-9

Memorial Day may be in the rearview mirror but with June ushering in Pride Month and festival season well underway, there’s no shortage of things to do in LA County. Rose Bowl | 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103 | June 3-5 | foodielandnm.com. Over 150 vendors will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cars and Doughnuts in L.A.'s Perfect Scene

It’s the regular rhythm of American life. Memorial Day arrives, those of us so-inclined binge on Indianapolis, 600 miles of NASCAR racing and satellite coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix, and the summer semi-unofficially begins. In Southern California, as in most of the country, the cherished machines emerge from their cocoons, get out into the sunshine, and there’s a spontaneous on-road car show. This past Sunday, many of them were headed to the Petersen Automotive Museum along Los Angeles’ Miracle Mile in Wilshire Boulevard for the morning’s May Breakfast Club Drive-In. “Are you here for the car show?” the parking dude asked as my 2006 Tundra pulled up to the ticketing machine. “Because that doesn’t look like a collector car to me.” He let me in anyhow, instructing that the utilitarian heap be parked on the second floor of the structure. The gathering was on the third level.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The cheapest steakhouses to visit in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is known for having affordable food options, so no matter where you are, you will never be too far from a cheap but delicious establishment serving budget-friendly meals. The history of Los Angeles steakhouses is extensive, and the genre continues to grow and evolve along with the city.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Evening Briefing: WeHo kicks off first Pride weekend; Metro offering free rides for June primary; Irvine man to plead guilty to COVID relief loans fraud

Good evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Low clouds surge farther inland Saturday morning, even racing up mountain slopes. Chances of mist and drizzle are low but still there. Temperatures bottom out inland Saturday...
IRVINE, CA
Brendan Collins Opens a Vibey Spanish Tapas Restaurant in Santa Monica

Despite the similarities of the warm climate and more laidback sensibilities, quality Spanish food is still somewhat of a rarity in Los Angeles. Newcomers like Tatel, Otoño, Caldo Verde, and Saso join the reopened Bar Moruno in establishing a fairly substantial Iberian food scene. Now Dono, from chef Brendan Collins of Fia and Fia Steak, is opening in the next-door space with operator Michael Greco beginning Friday, June 3.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Summit of the Americas expected to cause heavy traffic throughout LA

Local officials are expecting heavy traffic not only at LAX but throughout downtown as President Joe Biden and leaders from across the western hemisphere are set to arrive next week for the Summit of the Americas. Officials asked drivers to avoid several freeways and streets in downtown Los Angeles all week long as the summit's events are taking place."The area to avoid is primarily on northbound 110 between the 10 and the US 101 Hollywood freeway where the four-level is on," Caltrans public information officer Marc Bischoff. "On the northbound side, we're asking drivers to avoid using any of those exit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Coupon For Long Beach Taco Fest

If you click on the links in this post, we may earn money from the companies mentioned in this post, at no extra cost to you. You can read the full disclaimer here. Calling all taco lovers! Get ready for some non-stop taco party action! The Long Beach Taco Fest is coming to the Scottish Rite Event Center in downtown Long Beach. California. This will be happening on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 12 pm until 6 pm.
LONG BEACH, CA
Former inmates tell ‘Stories from the Inside/Out’

“All that you touch You Change. All that you Change Changes you. The only lasting truth Is Change.” —Octavia E. Butler, “Parable of the Sower”. Committed to the principle that “every human being has a story to tell,” TheatreWorkers Project has been fostering a powerful form of documentary theater since 1983 that helps current and former inmates tell their stories through writing, choreographed movement and music.
PASADENA, CA
15 Best Things to Do in Monterey Park, CA

When you think of California, your mind ultimately fixates on the big cities. From the glitz and glam of Los Angeles to the eclectic and vibrant San Francisco, it's easy to see why. But what about the smaller cities that litter the Golden State?. Sure, they might not have the...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Finneas O’Connell buys the house next door for $4.6 million & more real estate news

The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com. It was a short but busy week, so I'm looking forward to a weekend break. The first weekend of June will bring partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid '70s. Nice weather to get out and about and, if you haven't already, cast your ballot in an L.A. County Vote Center ahead of next Tuesday's primary.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Banh Mi My Tho

Being the king ain’t easy. Banh Mi My Tho might have started out as a low-key strip mall deli slash convenience store, but over the years it’s developed a reputation as the most popular banh mi mini-chain in LA County, one that has expanded to three locations across the SGV. But that expansion has come at a cost: consistency. Though the crunchy fresh vegetables, generous mayo and paté, and meaty fillings never let us down, we can’t say the same about the bread, which at times ranges from a little tough to downright mouth-scraping. The best bet is to head to the original location in Alhambra earlier in the day (they close at 4pm anyway) and get the #2 special sandwich with an added fried egg. On a good day it’s still the best banh mi you’ll find north of Orange County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

