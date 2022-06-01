Getty celebrates 25th year with free summer arts festivals

It’s the regular rhythm of American life. Memorial Day arrives, those of us so-inclined binge on Indianapolis, 600 miles of NASCAR racing and satellite coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix, and the summer semi-unofficially begins. In Southern California, as in most of the country, the cherished machines emerge from their cocoons, get out into the sunshine, and there’s a spontaneous on-road car show. This past Sunday, many of them were headed to the Petersen Automotive Museum along Los Angeles’ Miracle Mile in Wilshire Boulevard for the morning’s May Breakfast Club Drive-In. “Are you here for the car show?” the parking dude asked as my 2006 Tundra pulled up to the ticketing machine. “Because that doesn’t look like a collector car to me.” He let me in anyhow, instructing that the utilitarian heap be parked on the second floor of the structure. The gathering was on the third level.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO