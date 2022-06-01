ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

Sheriff: Suspect identified in hit-and-run that killed Kansas girl

By Brian Dulle
 2 days ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — The Douglas County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday it has identified the suspect in a hit-and-run crash last month that left a 10-year-old Eudora girl dead and her grandfather seriously injured.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, at East 1900 Road and Kansas Highway 10.

Sheriff Jay Armbrister said they are actively searching for the suspect, and the name is not being released at this time.

“The driver of the van was identified immediately after locating the van, and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of this person. But we believe publicly disclosing his name will hinder our ability to take him into custody. We ask for the community’s continued patience as we work tirelessly to locate and bring this person safely into custody,” Armbrister said. “Once the driver is apprehended, and we can provide more information, we believe the community will understand the circumstances.”

Deputies early in the investigation were able to identify the man suspected of driving the van that struck a motorcycle. Brooklyn Brouhard later died from injuries suffered in the crash. She was a passenger on the motorcycle driven by her grandfather.

Witnesses reported the driver of the white van, after the crash, continued down the ramp leaving its
bumper behind and returned to eastbound K-10.

Based on vehicle debris at the scene, witness interviews and help from area law enforcement agencies, deputies identified the vehicle and seized it on May 16 in the Kansas City area.

Anyone with information about the suspected driver’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Douglas County Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS (8477).

