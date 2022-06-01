Blog: Severe storms pass through Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A round of severe storms rolled through Northeast Ohio Wednesday evening, causing storm damage and power outages throughout the area.

Here are updates on damage:

10:35 p.m.

Thunderstorms are waning Wednesday night, but thousands of FirstEnergy customers are still without power. More than 9,800 customers in Summit County and more than 7,500 customers in Portage County are without power. There’s also more than 3,300 customers in Lorain County affected by the outage.

8:50 p.m.

More than 12,200 FirstEnergy customers in Portage County are without power due to severe weather.

There’s also over 2,600 Lorain County customers, over 1,400 Cuyahoga County customers, over 1,000 Mahoning County customers, over 1,800 Trumbull County customers and over 1,900 Summit County customers without power.

7:40 p.m.

Storm damage is being reported in Hudson. FOX 8’s Ed and Peggy Gallek report that a tree snapped along Route 303, blocking one lane of the busy roadway just west of downtown.





Downed tree along Route 303 in Hudson. (Photo Credit: Hudson EMS)

A viewer sent FOX 8 viewer of several downed trees in a yard on Elmcrest Drive in Hudson due to Wednesday’s storms (Video courtesy: Ronald Ocasek).

6:20 p.m.

More than 8,700 FirstEnergy customers are without power in Portage County. There’s also over 5,600 Lorain County customers, over 4,900 Cuyahoga County customers and over 1,600 Summit County customers without power due to severe weather.

5:30 p.m.

More than 5,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power in Lorain County. A majority of those are in the city of Lorain.

4:15 p.m.

Massillon police said there are reports of powerlines and trees down in the area of 14th Street and Lawn Avenue.

Tree down on 17th Street SW in Massillon on June 1, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Abby Halter)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.