ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Blog: Severe storms pass through Northeast Ohio

By Jen Steer
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A round of severe storms rolled through Northeast Ohio Wednesday evening, causing storm damage and power outages throughout the area.

Latest weather alerts here

Here are updates on damage:

10:35 p.m.

Thunderstorms are waning Wednesday night, but thousands of FirstEnergy customers are still without power. More than 9,800 customers in Summit County and more than 7,500 customers in Portage County are without power. There’s also more than 3,300 customers in Lorain County affected by the outage.

8:50 p.m.

More than 12,200 FirstEnergy customers in Portage County are without power due to severe weather.

There’s also over 2,600 Lorain County customers, over 1,400 Cuyahoga County customers, over 1,000 Mahoning County customers, over 1,800 Trumbull County customers and over 1,900 Summit County customers without power.

7:40 p.m.

Storm damage is being reported in Hudson. FOX 8’s Ed and Peggy Gallek report that a tree snapped along Route 303, blocking one lane of the busy roadway just west of downtown.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29q1g0_0fxQq67q00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VTtuk_0fxQq67q00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kYlYh_0fxQq67q00
Downed tree along Route 303 in Hudson. (Photo Credit: Hudson EMS)

A viewer sent FOX 8 viewer of several downed trees in a yard on Elmcrest Drive in Hudson due to Wednesday’s storms (Video courtesy: Ronald Ocasek).

6:20 p.m.

More than 8,700 FirstEnergy customers are without power in Portage County. There’s also over 5,600 Lorain County customers, over 4,900 Cuyahoga County customers and over 1,600 Summit County customers without power due to severe weather.

5:30 p.m.

More than 5,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power in Lorain County. A majority of those are in the city of Lorain.

4:15 p.m.

Massillon police said there are reports of powerlines and trees down in the area of 14th Street and Lawn Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cDgTs_0fxQq67q00
Tree down on 17th Street SW in Massillon on June 1, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Abby Halter)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Black bear spotted in yard of Lake County house

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A resident in Lake County got an unexpected visit this weekend when a black bear turned up on the footage of her home security system. The video, which you can see in the player above, was provided to us by Molly West. It comes less than a week after the Lake County Sheriff's Office warned of black bears in the area after they were initially spotted on Lockwood Ridge in Concord Township.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

ODOT Project: Wales Road NE Being Widened in Massillon

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a big ODOT work project in the city of Massillon. It’s the widening and resurfacing of Wales Road between Lincoln Way and Taggart Street NE at the northern city limits,. The two-year $8 million project includes sidewalks and traffic...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

City council calling on FirstEnergy to give up naming rights to Browns stadium

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Will the home of the Cleveland Browns change its name? Monday night, Cleveland City Council passed a resolution calling on FirstEnergy to relinquish its naming rights to the publicly-owned pro-football stadium. Lawmakers say because of the company’s admitted role in a bribery scheme, the name should come down.  FirstEnergy Stadium has been […]
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
Portage County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Business
City
Hudson, OH
Summit County, OH
Business
Cleveland, OH
Industry
Cleveland, OH
Government
Massillon, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Industry
County
Summit County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Cleveland, OH
Business
Cuyahoga County, OH
Industry
City
Cleveland, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
Portage County, OH
Industry
County
Portage County, OH
Summit County, OH
Government
Hudson, OH
Government
County
Lorain County, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Business
City
Massillon, OH
Lorain County, OH
Business
Portage County, OH
Business
Massillon, OH
Government
cleveland19.com

Reward offered for fugitive wanted by multiple police agencies in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals are looking for a 37-year-old man wanted by Willoughby police for felony fleeing and eluding. According to the U.S. Marshals, James Paul Mathieson also has additional arrest warrants from Elyria police, Strongsville police, Twinsburg police, Parma police, Portage County Sheriff’s office, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s office and the Adult Parole Authority.
WKYC

Elyria fire causes severe damage to 2 homes on Sunday afternoon

ELYRIA, Ohio — Elyria Fire crews responded to calls of a garage fire on the 700 block of Park Avenue at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. While on their way to the location of the fire, fire crews received an update that the fire had spread to the house on the same property.
ELYRIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeast Ohio#Severe Weather#Blog#Thunderstorms#Firstenergy#Fox 8#Fox 8 Viewer
Your Radio Place

Noble County hit by some of the highest gas prices in Ohio

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – Ohio gas prices continue surging to all-time highs as price hikes pinch the pocketbooks of drivers around the country, but it is severely hitting local residents. Auto club AAA said the current average price for regular-grade gas in Ohio is $4.83 a gallon, the highest...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County bank robbed; two arrested

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)- Two male suspects were arrested after a bank was robbed in Belmont County around 1 p.m. Monday. Officials say Premier Bank in St. Clairsville in Plaza West was robbed with no injuries. Only two employees were at the bank at the time. After the suspects left the bank, they lead police […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Brunch in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland and looking for a place to get your next weekend brunch, you should consider visiting these local businesses. If you're looking for a brunch spot with great cocktails and great vibes, you should check out Heck's Café. Their Bloody Mary's are fantastic and can be made with your choice of their house-infused vodka; you can choose from bacon, cucumber, jalapeno, garlic, and garden pepper. Their mimosas are also great, and Heck's offers options beyond the standard orange juice. You can get a pineapple, grapefruit, guava, passionfruit, peach, pear, mango, or strawberry mimosa. As for food, people love the burgers (customers love the Ohio City burger and Brieberry burger), baklava French toast, and hash.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cuyahoga Valley National Park poised to reclaim 3 abandoned oil, gas well sites

PENINSULA, Ohio — The Cuyahoga Valley National Park has been awarded $1 million to remediate three “orphan wells” within the park’s borders. The U.S. National Park Service was awarded $9.8 million through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to remediate and reclaim 277 high-priority abandoned oil and gas well sites in seven national parks.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of June 6

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of June 6. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy