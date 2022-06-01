ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford to host ice skating competition

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42mF0C_0fxQpgaQ00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The “Forest City” will be home to another major sporting competition, and this time, athletes will take to the ice.

The BMO Harris Bank Center, 300 Elm St., is set to host the “2023 Midwestern and Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championship.” The event will take place from January 23-29.

Synchronized skating consists of eight to 20 skaters flowing as one team at high speeds on the ice. One hundred and thirty-four teams from 28 states will take part. That adds up to over 2,000 skaters ranging in age from six to 70-years-old.

“So it’s brings a huge economic boost to the city, not only to individuals, but to restaurants and organizations or places of business, but to the city as a whole, lots of tax money coming in,” said Lindsay Arellano, vice president of sales and services for the Rockford Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Hopefully, it’s still a recovery in the post pandemic world and it helps these local businesses.”

The event is expected to bring in nearly 4,000 visitors to the stateline and will generate over $2 million for the region.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rivets roll past Traverse City

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rockford Rivets have their first series sweep of the season. They took both ends of their series with the Traverse City Pit Spitters winning 7-2 Thursday night on the heels of their 6-2 win Wednesday night. In Thursday’s game the Rivets banged out 11 hits. DH Colton Klein had three of them. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘The Shield’ creator Shawn Ryan delivers Keith Country Day commencement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford native and Keith Country School alum Shawn Ryan, creator of the Emmy-winning series “The Shield,” delivered the commencement speech at the school’s graduation ceremony on Friday. Keith held its ceremony at Rockford University. Seven seniors graduated and will attend college. Together, they raked in $2.8 million in scholarships to pay […]
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Normal, Longer Play is Back At One of Illinois’ Best Children’s Attractions

If you search for the best things to do or places to go with kids in the Rockford area, the Discovery Center Museum will always top the list. As a parent, I am always looking for fun things to do with my kids, and one of our go-to places is always the Discovery Center Museum in Rockford. It doesn't matter how many times we've been there, my girls always find something new to fall in love with.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Juneteenth celebrations, events coming to Sinnissippi Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A weekend of celebration and collaboration is set for Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19 in Rockford. Rockford community leaders are joining forces for a weekend of events for families to enjoy at Sinnissippi Park. Juneteenth, also known as Liberation Day, is a holiday celebrating the emancipation of African Americans enslaved in the United States.
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere North sees its season end with loss to Kaneland

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Belvidere North’s postseason softball run ended Friday afternoon in the championship game of the 3A Sycamore Sectional. The Blue Thunder lost to Kaneland 5-0. Kaneland’s Grace Algrim pitched the shutout. The only serious threat the Blue Thunder had against her was in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Blue Thunder had the […]
SYCAMORE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Skating#Synchronized Skating#Bmo Harris Bank Center#Midwestern#Nexstar Media Inc
Q985

Largest Goodwill Store In Rockford Just Opened To The Public

I love me a good deal, especially if it's from Goodwill. Everybody shops there for a reason, but no matter what we are always looking for that 50% colored discount tag. Rockford is home to many, and I mean many, Goodwill stores. Majority of the time they have really decent merchandise! I feel like over the year the selection has definitely gotten better and the client-base has grown significantly since the Pandemic.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Free meals for school kids this summer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — School-aged children in the Stateline will once again have access to free meals this summer. The Summer Food Service Program returns on Monday. It has been around for more than 3 decades. Children 18-and-under can visit any of the more than 30 supervised sites in Boone and Winnebago Counties to receive […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Forreston drops state semifinal game

PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It’s been a postseason of comebacks for Forreston’s softball team, but not this time. Friday afternoon the Cardinals lost their Class 1A State Semifinal game to #1 Casey-Westfield 4-0. The Cardinals were limited to three hits by C-W pitcher Paige Cutright. Cutright pitched all seven innings. She struck out eight batters, and she […]
FORRESTON, IL
northernstar.info

DeKalb Tom and Jerry’s building for sale

DeKALB — In April, Tom and Jerry’s restaurant closed down, initially putting the location up for lease. As of early May, it is now for sale. Tom and Jerry’s, 215 W. Lincoln Highway, was founded by NIU alumni Tom Rosenow and Jerry Blessing back in the 1970s, according to the Daily Chronicle. They managed to become a regional chain with locations in Sycamore, Rockford, Belvidere and Rochelle.
DEKALB, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Coronado Theatre to undergo $1M facelift

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center will be undergoing a $1 million facelift, thanks in part to a capital improvement grant. More than $700,000 of the funding comes from the Rebuild Illinois funding program, with another $200,000 in state funds secured by Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford). The 95-year-old landmark will receive repairs […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere teacher honored with memorial garden

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A former Belvidere teacher is remembered for the impact he made on his students. Rob Salley taught at Perry Elementary School. He helped establish a garden during his time there. Students learned about nutrition in it and were able to take fresh vegetables home. Salley died in an accident in November […]
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Eight new craft growers coming to Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The stateline will soon be home to new craft growers. Six of them will be in the “Forest City,” while one will be in Rochelle and another in Freeport. The Department of Agriculture has awarded a total of 341 adult-use cannabis licenses for craft growers, infusers and transporters under the “Cannabis […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Hononegah’s season ends with sectional loss to McHenry

ALGONQUIN, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Hononegah has played crisp baseball the last two seasons. Wednesday was the exception. The Indians lost 8-5 to McHenry at the 4A Algonquin Jacobs Sectional in a semifinal game. Indians pitchers walked seven batters. The Indians also committed three errors, and their normally potent bats produced only one extra base hit, a seventh […]
MCHENRY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy