Discord finally brings text chat to voice channels

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscord's audio chat has sometimes been a confusing experience — as you can't type in a voice channel, you often have to switch between channels just to share a link or funny GIF. Clarity is coming at last, though. The service has enabled text chat in voice channels across all platforms....

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Engadget

Meta adds a new ‘Calls’ tab to Messenger

Meta’s Messenger app has become an incredibly popular way to make free voice and video calls. Now, a new design tweak will make the call button (slightly) easier to find. Meta is adding a dedicated tab for audio and video calls to the function bar at the bottom of the app. The new tab will appear alongside “Chats”, “Stories” and “People”, and open up to a list of the user’s contacts, along with separate buttons for voice and video calls. It’s a subtle change, but likely a move to make Messenger seem more like a messaging and calling app in the style of Whatsapp. Prior to the change, users had to open up a separate chat thread with a friend in order to call them. The new feature allows users to dial friends directly,and may also serve as an introduction to those less familiar with Messenger’s calling features.
Engadget

Slack adds name pronunciation features to user profiles

Is rolling out a few new features for profiles, including ways to help folks avoid the embarrassment and unpleasantness of mispronouncing a colleague's name. , users can add an audio clip of them stating their name. You can include the phonetic pronunciation on your profile too. Profiles have been redesigned...
Android Police

Google's getting rid of Assistant's location-based and assigned reminders

Back in 2019, Google rolled out assignable reminders in Assistant, offering users in supported markets a way to select specific family members to complete chores, pick up groceries, or anything else on the to-do list. In practice, it worked surprisingly well, making it easy for partners, spouses, or roommates to make sure tasks were completed on time — though it could make for some passive-aggressive comments between loved ones. Unfortunately, it seems like the feature isn't long for this world. And while Google is at it, it looks like the company is also removing location-based reminders.
Android Police

How does Facebook know what I'm thinking about?

While Apple is a clear leader when it comes to user privacy, Google is stepping up its game. The world of targeted ads is one that's intricate and lucrative. It is no secret that Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is at the top of the food chain here. Granted, TickTock is clawing its way up, and its users tend to spend more.
Phone Arena

DuckDuckGo Mobile Browser blocks you from being tracked

Since it was first released on February 29th, 2008, DuckDuckGo has became known as a privacy-first search engine, a browser that blocks trackers from following you, and an app that protects you from trackers even when you're simply accessing your email. How does DuckDuckGo make money?. Now you're probably wondering...
SFGate

Pluto TV Plans to Launch ’60 Minutes’ Streaming Channel

The long-running newsmagazine will form the bulk of a new channel at Pluto TV, the ad-supported streaming outlet that is, like CBS News, part of Paramount Global. The streaming channel is expected to launch sometime this year, Bill Owens, executive producer of the show, told staffers Thursday. More from Variety.
NewsBreak
Technology
The Verge

Netflix is finally taking a page from the rest of Hollywood

In Q1 of 2022, it finally happened: Netflix had a bad quarter. It lost over 200,000 subscribers and acknowledged that newer competitors like Disney Plus and HBO Max were effectively putting an end to how the company had been doing business for nearly a decade. Now, Netflix is steering away from the frenetic release pace and midsized films that made it a near-critical darling with a new plan to make “bigger movies” at a less “gluttonous pace” according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.
Engadget

Amazon employees call on the company to stop selling books deemed anti-trans

In 2021, a handful of Amazon employees quit the company over its decision to sell books that suggest kids who identify as transgender are mentally ill. Now, a group of employees is protesting its continued sale of those books by disrupting a Pride event at its headquarters in Seattle. According to The Washington Post, around 30 members of the organization No Hate at Amazon laid on the ground wrapped in trans flags to stop the company's annual Pride flag-raising tradition. An organizer said: "Amazon does have standing policies against hate speech in its content and technically they say we don't sell it." But in truth, those contentious books are still listed on its website.
Engadget

Elon Musk tells SpaceX and Tesla workers they must return to the office full-time

Elon Musk delivered an ultimatum to Tesla and Space X’s corporate workforces: Spend a minimum of 40 hours a week in the office, or leave the company. Musk today confirmed in a that screenshots of an email sent to workers was real. According to The New York Times, workers at both companies received similar memos from Musk that made clear that all workers must report to a main office for 40 hours a week. Musk also wrote that employees would no longer be allowed to work from “remote branch” offices not related to their job duties, giving the example of an HR worker for the Fremont factory who works out-of-state.
ZDNet

Apple spits at Facebook, Google and, oh, the whole internet really

Overall, though, the company has done an excellent job of positioning itself as the (only) tech behemoth that's conscious of humanity's true meaning. In recent years, Apple has made privacy one of the core tenets of its brand. While all the other tech companies are busily raiding every element of your life and selling it, Apple is merely selling you expensive hardware coupled with increasingly expensive and expansive software.
Engadget

Google is merging Duo and Meet into a single video calling platform

Google is about to simplify its communication services. The company it plans to merge Duo and Meet, its two disparate video calling apps, into a single platform. Starting over the next few weeks, Google will begin adding Meet features to Duo. Once that happens, you’ll be able to use the app, which up to this point was primarily designed for personal video calling, to schedule meetings. Other features that will make their way to Duo include support for , live-sharing content and in-meeting text chat.
Benzinga

Facebook Sister App Messenger Refines Calling Feature

Meta Platforms, Inc. FB has brought in a user-friendly feature to its Messenger app for iOS and Android users. The social media giant's mobile Messenger app now has a dedicated "Calls" tab that will track each call a user makes or receives in the app in one place, the Verge first reported. This feature is being made available globally.
Android Authority

How to change your name on Twitch

Have you outgrown your old username? Let's fix that. Twitch allows you to change how you appear on your profile or in chat very easily. This involves changing either your Twitch username or your Twitch display name, depending on how far you want to go to rebrand. If you’re in a situation where you need to change your name, we’ve got you covered. This is how to change your Twitch name on any device.
Nature.com

Feature selection for global tropospheric ozone prediction based on the BO-XGBoost-RFE algorithm

Ozone is one of the most important air pollutants, with significant impacts on human health, regional air quality and ecosystems. In this study, we use geographic information and environmental information of the monitoring site of 5577 regions in the world from 2010 to 2014 as feature input to predict the long-term average ozone concentration of the site. A Bayesian optimization-based XGBoost-RFE feature selection model BO-XGBoost-RFE is proposed, and a variety of machine learning algorithms are used to predict ozone concentration based on the optimal feature subset. Since the selection of the underlying model hyperparameters is involved in the recursive feature selection process, different hyperparameter combinations will lead to differences in the feature subsets selected by the model, so that the feature subsets obtained by the model may not be optimal solutions. We combine the Bayesian optimization algorithm to adjust the parameters of recursive feature elimination based on XGBoost to obtain the optimal parameter combination and the optimal feature subset under the parameter combination. Experiments on long-term ozone concentration prediction on a global scale show that the prediction accuracy of the model after Bayesian optimized XGBoost-RFE feature selection is higher than that based on all features and on feature selection with Pearson correlation. Among the four prediction models, random forest obtained the highest prediction accuracy. The XGBoost prediction model achieved the greatest improvement in accuracy.
TechCrunch

Pitch Deck Teardown: Encore’s $3M seed deck

The company is creating what it calls a software development platform for the cloud. It reportedly raised from Crane Venture Partners with Acequia Capital, Essence Venture Capital and Third Kind Venture Capital joining the round. I wanted to take a look at this deck in more detail, in particular, because...
Engadget

Twitter will shut down the TweetDeck for Mac app on July 1st

TweetDeck will soon no longer be available as a standalone Mac app. Twitter will shut down that version of its client for power users on July 1st. "We're saying goodbye to TweetDeck for the Mac app to focus on making TweetDeck even better and testing our new Preview," a tweet from the TweetDeck team reads. "July 1 is the last day it'll be available."
