Road closure to take place in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A road closure is scheduled to take place next week in Dayton.
According to a release from Centerville, beginning on Monday, June 6, Clareridge Lane will be closed.
The closure is for construction work on a water lateral. The road will be reopened each night with a steel plate over the open roadway cut.
Weather-permitting, the road should be reopened by Friday, June 10.
