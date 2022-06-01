Road closure to take place in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A road closure is scheduled to take place next week in Dayton.

According to a release from Centerville, beginning on Monday, June 6, Clareridge Lane will be closed.

The closure is for construction work on a water lateral. The road will be reopened each night with a steel plate over the open roadway cut.

Weather-permitting, the road should be reopened by Friday, June 10.

There will be detour signs posted throughout the neighborhood.

