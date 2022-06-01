ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere, IL

Belvidere teacher honored with memorial garden

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H6jG9_0fxQpDBT00

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A former Belvidere teacher is remembered for the impact he made on his students.

Rob Salley taught at Perry Elementary School. He helped establish a garden during his time there. Students learned about nutrition in it and were able to take fresh vegetables home. Salley died in an accident in November of 2020.

The garden he helped create was dedicated in honor on Wednesday.

“With knowing Mr. Salley, he’d be a little upset with all the attention he is receiving, but he would be very happy,” said Lisa Mund, a third grade teacher at Perry Elementary School. “Yeah, very happy that we kept it going.”

Salley served as a teacher and coach in District 100 for over 25 years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Free meals for school kids this summer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — School-aged children in the Stateline will once again have access to free meals this summer. The Summer Food Service Program returns on Monday. It has been around for more than 3 decades. Children 18-and-under can visit any of the more than 30 supervised sites in Boone and Winnebago Counties to receive […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘The Shield’ creator Shawn Ryan delivers Keith Country Day commencement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford native and Keith Country School alum Shawn Ryan, creator of the Emmy-winning series “The Shield,” delivered the commencement speech at the school’s graduation ceremony on Friday. Keith held its ceremony at Rockford University. Seven seniors graduated and will attend college. Together, they raked in $2.8 million in scholarships to pay […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belvidere, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Sports
Belvidere, IL
Lifestyle
City
Belvidere, IL
1440 WROK

Normal, Longer Play is Back At One of Illinois’ Best Children’s Attractions

If you search for the best things to do or places to go with kids in the Rockford area, the Discovery Center Museum will always top the list. As a parent, I am always looking for fun things to do with my kids, and one of our go-to places is always the Discovery Center Museum in Rockford. It doesn't matter how many times we've been there, my girls always find something new to fall in love with.
ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Being the son of a veterinarian

As Father’s Day approaches, I find myself contemplating the veterinarians in my life. You see, I’ve been blessed with two veterinarians – my father and my wife. Growing up, I was always “Doc Reeder’s boy.”. Together we would ride from farm to farm across Knox...
WARREN, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford activists rally against shootings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As shootings continue to plague the Forest City, local community groups say they’ve had enough. A “Gun Violence Awareness” rally was held Friday at Haight Park in downtown Rockford. Rockford Urban Ministries, “Moms Demand Action Rockford,” and “Eliminate Racism 815” representatives were among the dozens who showed up to protest the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Perry Elementary School
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Coronado Theatre to undergo $1M facelift

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center will be undergoing a $1 million facelift, thanks in part to a capital improvement grant. More than $700,000 of the funding comes from the Rebuild Illinois funding program, with another $200,000 in state funds secured by Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford). The 95-year-old landmark will receive repairs […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rivets roll past Traverse City

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rockford Rivets have their first series sweep of the season. They took both ends of their series with the Traverse City Pit Spitters winning 7-2 Thursday night on the heels of their 6-2 win Wednesday night. In Thursday’s game the Rivets banged out 11 hits. DH Colton Klein had three of them. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Auto Accident With Injuries In Rockford

At approximately 4:10 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to a auto accident in the area of Spring Brook Road and Spring Lake Drive. Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene for the injured. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. Avoid the area awhile or expect delays.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBW-TV

Family: 5 shot during funeral at cemetery in Wisconsin

RACINE, Wisc. — A suspect shot and injured five people during a funeral at Graceland Cemetery in Racine Thursday afternoon, family confirms to TMJ4 News in Milwaukee. Racine police described the shooting as a "critical" incident and urged people to stay away. The Draeger-Langendorg Funeral Home and Crematory confirms...
RACINE, WI
WSPY NEWS

Yorkville police, restaurant help motorist

A Yorkville police officer was helping an elderly motorist having a diabetic episode Wednesday when they got some help from Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District paramedics and a nearby restaurant. The paramedics had determined that the motorist was in need of meal to resolve the medical issue. The officer popped...
YORKVILLE, IL
northernstar.info

DeKalb Tom and Jerry’s building for sale

DeKALB — In April, Tom and Jerry’s restaurant closed down, initially putting the location up for lease. As of early May, it is now for sale. Tom and Jerry’s, 215 W. Lincoln Highway, was founded by NIU alumni Tom Rosenow and Jerry Blessing back in the 1970s, according to the Daily Chronicle. They managed to become a regional chain with locations in Sycamore, Rockford, Belvidere and Rochelle.
DEKALB, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Eight new craft growers coming to Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The stateline will soon be home to new craft growers. Six of them will be in the “Forest City,” while one will be in Rochelle and another in Freeport. The Department of Agriculture has awarded a total of 341 adult-use cannabis licenses for craft growers, infusers and transporters under the “Cannabis […]
ROCKFORD, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Father sues Delavan-Darien schools after son 'bullied to death'

DELAVAN, Wis. - After a Delavan teenager died, his father is suing the school district – claiming they did nothing to stop bullying. Jeff Cook said a classmate bullied his 17-year-old son, Peter Cook-Lavariega, for years because he was half Mexican. It culminated in a physical fight in Delavan-Darien High School's parking lot.
DELAVAN, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: A Few Scenes Being Reported In Rockford

A few scenes being reported in Rockford tonight…. At approximately 7:20 this evening police and medical were dispatched to a fight in the 300 block of Bancroft Court, no one was transported to a hospital, but reports are a large police presence remained in the area for a few hours. No reports of anyone arrested.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Belvidere Park District permanently closes William Grady Pool

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - After 80 years of operation, the Belvidere Park District announced Tuesday that it is closing the William Grady Pool, citing failing infrastructure and financial losses. “After years of studies, surveys, feasibility reports and recommendations...” the announcement reads, “...it has become evident that continued operation of the...
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy