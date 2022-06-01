ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

Woman arrested for mail theft in Oroville on Sunday

By Brandon Downs
actionnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was arrested in Oroville after deputies located stolen mail in her vehicle on Sunday, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said 25-year-old Nakitta Weaver...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
crimevoice.com

Man allegedly keys and vehicle, attacks officer

Originally published as a Plumas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “On May 17, 2022, at approx. 0800 hrs. the Plumas County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a 911 from a female reporting a male suspect entered her residence and demanded the keys to her vehicle while holding a hammer on Alder St in Quincy. The elderly female gave the suspect the keys to her vehicle. She was ordered into her bathroom where the suspect secured the bathroom door. The suspect fled the residence and took the victim’s vehicle, a blue Subaru station wagon.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcyclist arrested following pursuit through Redding

REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested after he took off from officers on a motorcycle late Thursday night in Redding, police say. Police said they saw a motorcyclist driving recklessly in the area of Highway 273 and Happy Valley Road before 11 p.m. When officers tried to pull the...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Homeless man arrested for setting a series of fires in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Red Bluff police arrested a homeless man accused of starting a series of fires. Jeremy Schulte is charged with four counts of arson. Authorities said he's connected to four fires in Red Bluff dating back to June of 2020. Three of those were sparked in the...
RED BLUFF, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oroville, CA
County
Butte County, CA
Butte County, CA
Crime & Safety
Oroville, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Redding man arrested near Benton Airfield on 6 counts of arson

REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested on six counts of arson following four fires near the Benton Airfield in Redding on Thursday morning, the Redding Fire Department says. Just before 5:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a 22-acre undeveloped area north of the Benton Airfield for a report of a vegetation fire.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man responsible for 2021 Comanche Creek stabbing convicted on Friday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A homeless man who stabbed a man in a Comanche Creek encampment in Chico in August 2021 has been convicted on Friday, according to DA Mike Ramsey. After a six-day jury trial and two days of deliberation, Jedidiah James Wright, 30, was found guilty of the second-degree murder of John Snoberger, 47, on August 1, 2021.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman drives into bank in Gridley on Friday

GRIDLEY, Calif. - A woman in her sixties crashed into a bank in Gridley on Friday after her sandal got stuck on the accelerator, according to Gridley Police. The bank manager told Action News Now that the crash was a scare for everyone inside. Gridley Police said that the driver...
GRIDLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Police releases more info on officer involved shooting in May

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department has released the name of the man that died in an officer involved shooting near the O’Brien rest area on northbound Interstate 5 in Redding on May 26. The Shasta County Coroner’s office has identified the man as Robert Williams, 34, of...
REDDING, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft
actionnewsnow.com

2 killed in plane crash at Oroville airport identified

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two men who died in the plane crash at the Oroville Municipal Airport on Thursday. The sheriff’s office says 75-year-old Ronald McHale of Oroville and 66-year-old Kurt Dunning of Chico died in the crash. The Oroville...
actionnewsnow.com

Man accused of rattlesnake trafficking

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) -- A suspect sweet on rattlesnakes was busted for allegedly breeding and selling some of the most dangerous ones on the planet. “Rattlesnake trafficking itself is pretty rare,” said Captain Patrick Foy with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Wildlife officers say an Amador County man...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Orland Public Auto Auction Yard experiencing string of thefts

ORLAND, Calif. - Catalytic converter crooks are targeting the Orland Public Auto Auction yard and employees are fed up. "We sell smog cars, motorcycles, quads, mopeds," explained Shilee Cloud, an employee from the auction yard. "We also have a wrecking yard in the back for the public if they need parts."
ORLAND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man who died following crash into Ashley Furniture in Redding identified

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department has identified the man who died following a crash into the Ashley Furniture Store in Redding on Saturday. Police say 25-year-old Michael Branson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Shasta County Superior Court issued a warrant for Branson’s arrest on May 27...
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimevoice.com

Center Police Apprehend Alleged Serial Car Thief

Originally published as a City of Chico press release:. “On 5/23/22, Detectives conducting follow-up in the area of north Esplanade, observed a stolen pick-up parked within a mobile home park. Detectives performed surveillance of the stolen vehicle and later observed Chase Forcier (32 years old) moving toward the vehicle. Detectives...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville man held to manslaughter charges on Thursday for casino death in March

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Oroville man was held to manslaughter charges in court on Thursday for the death of Dennis Wold, 55, of Chico during a fight on the gaming floor of the Feather Falls Casino in March. Michael Livermore, 37, of Oroville appeared in custody for the preliminary...
actionnewsnow.com

Redding kidnapping suspect turns herself in

REDDING, Calif. - The suspect wanted in the kidnapping in Redding turned herself in on Tuesday night, the police department said. Police say 30-year-old Antonia Clayborne arrived at the Shasta County Jail at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. An arrest warrant was issued for her connection in the kidnapping and child...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain fire in a vacant four-plex in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - Firefighters extinguished a human-caused fire at a vacant four-plex building on Waldon Street in Redding Friday morning, according to the fire department. The Redding Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on the 2500 block of Waldon Street around 6:20 a.m. Firefighters said they...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman faces charges for starting homeless camp fire behind Kohls in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Chico police and fire units responded to reports of a fire and small explosions possibly from propane tanks on the south side of Teichert Ponds behind the Kohls Department store in south Chico on Thursday at around 1:15 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene they were able...
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fentanyl, Meth, Ketamine And Sawed-Off Shotgun Seized In Davis Investigation; 2 Arrested

DAVIS (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested two Davis residents on suspicion of drugs and weapons charges after a month-long investigation. Davis police say, on Tuesday, detectives served a search warrant along the 1100 block of Olive Drive. At the property, detectives recovered several guns, a large amount of ammunition, as well as drugs like fentanyl, methamphetamine and ketamine. One of the weapons seized was a sawed-off shotgun, which detectives say was illegally modified. Packaging material and digital scales – indicators of drug sales – were also found at the property. The two Davis residents arrested were 33-year-old Kyle Lucas and 28-year-old Isaac Trujillo. Both are facing several drugs and firearms-related charges, police say, and both are now booked into Yolo County Jail.
DAVIS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Police begin RV and trailer enforcement at Comanche Creek

CHICO, Calif. - Several trailers and RVs are now moved out of the Comanche Creek homeless camp in Chico and the rest will move out soon. All homeless living in RVs and trailers will have to try and stay at an RV Park in Chico or at some in Oroville, Hamilton City or Durham that may accept them. Some homeless even think they may have to move out of the county.
actionnewsnow.com

Fire near Tierra Oaks Golf Club in Shasta County contained at 32 acres

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 4:15 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters say the fire burning near the Tierra Oaks Golf Club is 100% contained at 32 acres. Crews will remain at the scene for several hours to mop up. The Redding Fire Department said the fire was started next to an illegal homeless...

Comments / 0

Community Policy