ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Federal House at Behrend holds dedication ceremony

By Matt Mathias
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aQ8Pi_0fxQow0500

The Federal House located at Penn State Behrend has become the hub for Susan Hirt Hagen CORE.

On June 1, they held a dedication ceremony to celebrate the occasion.

The oldest brick structure in the community has been under construction for a long time now. This is a historic landmark in the area.

CORE themselves is hosting in person training sessions, mentoring various students around the Erie area, and partaking in research and evaluation that can enhance the community and help educate our youth.

Freeport Restaurant purchased by Red Letter Hospitality

The director of CORE is excited to continue their work on improving the community.

“The evolution has been remarkable to see. I think this really cements our center as a premier location for outreach and research on campus as we work with youth and the community, and this feels like an incredible home that we still have for many decades to come,” said Dr. James Hodge, Director of Susan Hirt Hagen CORE.

CORE is looking forward to to welcoming educators, students and business partners alike into their new facility.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Public invited to Waterford Mural paint party, June 4

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The public is invited to help paint a mural that eventually will adorn the side of a building in Waterford. A community painting party will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, in Waterford. The party will be held at the Waterford Boro Building Ball Park (30 South Park […]
WATERFORD, PA
YourErie

‘Community Conversations’ coming to ECAT starting June 16

The Jefferson Educational Society is teaming up with the Erie Center for Arts and Technology (ECAT) for community-focused programming. At the new ECAT building on East Avenue, the Jefferson is hosting free educational events starting June 16. These events they call “community conversations” are free and open to the public. So far, 12 programs are […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Preservation grants designed to highlight history awarded

Five Erie County projects designed to highlight history are being given state funding. The latest round of Keystone Historic Preservation grants include 47 projects in 20 counties. Below are some Grant Awards for Erie County City of Erie – $25,000.00 Erie Art Museum- $12,500.00 Girard Borough- $6,375.00 The Presque Isle Light Station- $22,500.00 Union City […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Methodist Towers renovation project receives loan

Methodist Towers in Downtown Erie is undergoing upgrades with some help from the City of Erie. The new owners of Methodist Towers received a low-interest loan for the renovation project from the city. The new owners, Community Preservation Partners and Rochester’s Cornerstone Group will receive a $450,000 loan. One representative said an investment in affordable […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

New Executive Director named at Hagen History Center

The Hagen History Center announced its new Executive Director, and the name may sound familiar to you. The Board of Directors selected Caleb Pifer to take on the new role starting June 13, 2022. Pifer previously served the same position from 2013 to 2016. He grew up in Erie and has also worked with the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Students sign letters of intent with local employers

Students, family members, educators, and even state lawmakers gathered at Meadville Area Senior High School to celebrate the work of students from all over Crawford County. All students honored have committed to various local employers and will immediately make an impact on their community. Many students come and go following graduation, so having a young […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Local businesses, hospitals, and organizations recognize Gay Pride Month

June 1 marks the start of Gay Pride Month, and local businesses, hospitals and organizations are raising rainbow flags to celebrate. This afternoon, employees at UPMC Hamot gathered on the hospitals front lawn for a pride flag raising ceremony. UPMC hospitals, including Hamot, are celebrating pride this June while raising a rainbow flag to demonstrate […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

LIST: Fourth of July Fireworks and Festivities

10 p.m. - Lights Over Lake Erie: Fireworks launched from Bicentennial Tower at Dobbins Landing, viewable along the bayfront and at Presque Isle State Park. Details ». 6-10 p.m. - Boro with the Works: Community event featuring a kid zone, music, food trucks and a patriotic performance near Mallory Lake on the Edinboro University campus. Details »
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal House#Penn State Behrend#Freeport Restaurant#Red Letter Hospitality#Core#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

Pride Month kicks off in Erie

The Erie community is gearing up for Pride Month. The LGBTQ flag was raised earlier on June 1 at UPMC Hamot. Other businesses along State Street also showed the same support. “Love the queens, love the event, and love the energy that Rebecca Mae and all of the queens bring to Erie,” said Stephen Wingerder, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Community forum held to discuss gun violence prevention

“The community has the solution to gun violence” was the main message discussed as a panel of experts discussed strategies to prevent violence in Erie. According to CeaseFirePA, homicides jumped 43% in 2020 statewide, the highest number of deaths in recorded history. “It does not have to be that way. We know that we can […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

City Council approves ARP funds for East Bayfront Neighborhood Plan

Erie City Council approved $1.5 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) dollars for an East Bayfront Neighborhood Plan. The plan is to add more green space to the city’s lower east side, creating a park and trail network. “My hope is that it shows that the city is going to make sure that people that […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Luther Manus Featured on Vietnam Reflections

The Wall That Heals moved onto Connecticut on Monday, but our weekly series Vietnam Reflection will continue through January of 2023. Tonight, the story of Luther Manus Jr. He spent over two decades in the U.S. Army, including a tour of duty in Vietnam. In 1946, he was drafted into...
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Lifeguard staffing shortage hits Presque Isle beaches

Summer is almost here in Erie County and people are planning to come from all over to visit Presque Isle State Park with its renowned trails, fishing spots and beaches. The Public Safety Department of the park has noted that staffing isn’t quite at full strength. This means fewer beaches will be guarded at this […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

New Day Care to Open in Downtown Erie

With long wait lists for childcare creating big hurdles for parents going back to the office, Child Development Centers (CDC) on Wednesday cut the ribbon on its new downtown facility. The newly constructed center at 121 E. 10th St. will welcome more than 100 of Erie's youngest learners. The facility...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Darling’s Pharmacy open for business on East Avenue

A new pharmacy has opened to serve the downtown community at the Erie Center for Arts & Technology (ECAT). Darling’s Pharmacy opened back on May 2, 2022, making healthcare more accessible to City of Erie residents. The Pharmacy Manager said there’s a need for this in the downtown community. “There’s a big community here, a […]
ERIE, PA
WYTV.com

Goats returning to ‘landscape’ in Sharon

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The goats are heading back to downtown Sharon. Members of the Sharon Beautification Commission will once again have “Allegheny Goatscape” from Pittsburgh bring its herd of goats to clean up the banks of the Shenango River. The area has been plagued with poison...
SHARON, PA
YourErie

Affordable housing coming soon to East Lake Road

A new affordable housing complex will soon be constructed in the 1300 block of East Lake Road. The property is a portion of the former Hammermill Site. $3 million of American Rescue Plan funds will help redevelop a Brownfield Site into a housing community. “Right now, we’re looking at a single, three-story building that would […]
erienewsnow.com

Storming Crab Celebrates Grand Opening of Erie Location

Storming Crab celebrated the grand opening of its Erie location with a ribbon cutting Thursday. It is located at 7791 Peach St. in Summit Township where the former Steak 'n Shake was. The family-friendly restaurant offers a traditional Cajun food experience. This is the 25th location for Storming Crab. Two...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Freeport Restaurant purchased by Red Letter Hospitality

A well-known North East restaurant will be getting a new lease on life with new owners. Red Letter Hospitality announced that they have acquired the Freeport Restaurant. The iconic business has been a big part of the North East community for the past 45 years. In January 2022, the former owners made the decision to […]
NORTH EAST, PA
27 First News

Mercer High School valedictorian 2022

WKBN 27 and Fox Youngstown salute the 2022 high school graduates who have achieved Academic Excellence. Congratulations to the valedictorian of Mercer High School in Mercer, Pennsylvania. Looking for a different school? Click to view all valedictorians.
MERCER, PA
YourErie

YourErie

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy