Federal House at Behrend holds dedication ceremony

The Federal House located at Penn State Behrend has become the hub for Susan Hirt Hagen CORE.

On June 1, they held a dedication ceremony to celebrate the occasion.

The oldest brick structure in the community has been under construction for a long time now. This is a historic landmark in the area.

CORE themselves is hosting in person training sessions, mentoring various students around the Erie area, and partaking in research and evaluation that can enhance the community and help educate our youth.

The director of CORE is excited to continue their work on improving the community.

“The evolution has been remarkable to see. I think this really cements our center as a premier location for outreach and research on campus as we work with youth and the community, and this feels like an incredible home that we still have for many decades to come,” said Dr. James Hodge, Director of Susan Hirt Hagen CORE.

CORE is looking forward to to welcoming educators, students and business partners alike into their new facility.

