Russia's Ozon says it secures standstill agreements with bondholders

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

June 1 (Reuters) - Russian e-commerce firm Ozon said on Wednesday it has reached standstill deals with nearly 36% of bondholders who have agreed to abstain from claims on $750 million worth of bonds until Aug. 30.

Nasdaq-listed Ozon, trading in whose shares has been suspended since Feb. 28, said on Monday it had failed to redeem some bonds to a group of holders, putting it at risk of a potential default. The company said it was negotiating with bondholders to find a solution.

Ozon said on Wednesday that company and the ad hoc group of bondholders, representing 21.4 per cent of the outstanding bonds, had entered into a standstill agreement to facilitate the restructuring of the bonds.

In addition, the company and certain Russian bondholders, representing 14.5 per cent of the outstanding bonds had also entered into a separate Russian standstill agreement.

“Bondholders agreed to forbear from taking any enforcement actions on the basis of certain identified events of default and potential events of default under the bonds,” Ozon said.

The standstill agreements will terminate on Aug. 30, 2022, subject to certain early termination events and an extension option.

Ozon called on other bondholders to join the standstill agreements.

The company, which has not been targeted by Western sanctions, has said Russian capital controls and the ever-changing regulatory backdrop were restricting it from diverting funds from its Russian subsidiaries, creating the risk that it would have insufficient liquidity at the required time. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Reuters

Reuters

