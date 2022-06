Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers Market runs 9 a.m. to noon on Marina Drive near the S.S. Meteor. Highland: The North Country Trail Association's Brule-St. Croix Chapter hosts a hike in the Brule River State Forest to celebrate National Trails Day. Hikers will meet at the Highland Town Hall Trailhead, 9360 South County Highway S near Lake Nebagamon, at 9 a.m. Enjoy a scenic wooded walk in the Brule River Valley to an overlook at Jersett Creek Campsite. The round-trip hiking distance is 5.5 miles. Upon return to the trailhead, the hikers will share a potluck picnic. Visit www.meetup.com/sscbhikers , or call 715-292-3484 for more information.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO