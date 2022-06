(The Center Square) – Grants that will benefit municipalities and schools across Massachusetts have been awarded, Lt. Gov. Karen Polito said. Gov. Charlie Baker announced $13 million in Community Compact Grants will support 86 entities within the Municipal Fiber grant program. The funds are to be used to construct or complete municipal fiber networks to create efficient management of information technology infrastructure while creating opportunities to progress economies of scale through bandwidth purchases and other security programs.

