ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Medina, Portage, Summit by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-01 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Ashtabula, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Ashtabula; Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Guernsey; Harrison; Holmes; Jefferson; Knox; Lake; Lorain; Mahoning; Medina; Muskingum; Portage; Richland; Stark; Summit; Trumbull; Tuscarawas; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 301 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND ASHTABULA BELMONT CARROLL COLUMBIANA COSHOCTON CUYAHOGA GEAUGA GUERNSEY HARRISON HOLMES JEFFERSON KNOX LAKE LORAIN MAHONING MEDINA MUSKINGUM PORTAGE RICHLAND STARK SUMMIT TRUMBULL TUSCARAWAS WAYNE
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sandusky, Seneca, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sandusky; Seneca; Wood The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Seneca County in northwestern Ohio Southwestern Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Southeastern Wood County in northwestern Ohio * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 317 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fostoria, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Tiffin, Fremont, Fostoria, Clyde, Green Springs, Ballville, Wayne, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Risingsun, Republic, West Millgrove, Burgoon, Kansas and Stony Prairie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 18:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Beaver; Butler; Lawrence; Mercer The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Jefferson County in east central Ohio Columbiana County in east central Ohio Northeastern Carroll County in east central Ohio Southwestern Mercer County in northwestern Pennsylvania Northwestern Beaver County in western Pennsylvania Lawrence County in western Pennsylvania Northwestern Butler County in west central Pennsylvania Hancock County in northern West Virginia * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 642 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hubbard to near Waynesburg, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include New Castle, Hermitage, Sharon, Salem, East Liverpool, Beaver Falls, Columbiana, East Palestine, Wellsville, Carrollton, Ellwood City, and Farrell. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bradford, Butler, Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 14:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Bradford; Butler; Cameron; Carbon; Centre; Clarion; Clearfield; Clinton; Columbia; Crawford; Elk; Erie; Forest; Indiana; Jefferson; Lackawanna; Lawrence; Lehigh; Luzerne; Lycoming; McKean; Mercer; Monroe; Montour; Northampton; Northumberland; Pike; Potter; Schuylkill; Snyder; Sullivan; Susquehanna; Tioga; Union; Venango; Warren; Washington; Wayne; Westmoreland; Wyoming SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 301 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGHENY ARMSTRONG BEAVER BRADFORD BUTLER CAMERON CARBON CENTRE CLARION CLEARFIELD CLINTON COLUMBIA CRAWFORD ELK ERIE FOREST INDIANA JEFFERSON LACKAWANNA LAWRENCE LEHIGH LUZERNE LYCOMING MCKEAN MERCER MONROE MONTOUR NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND PIKE POTTER SCHUYLKILL SNYDER SULLIVAN SUSQUEHANNA TIOGA UNION VENANGO WARREN WASHINGTON WAYNE WESTMORELAND WYOMING
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy