Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 28 new deaths, 1,713 new cases
BOSTON ( WWLP ) – State public health officials reported 28 new confirmed deaths and 1,713 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Due to Memorial Day on Monday, Wednesday’s COVID-19 report of deaths is a combination of Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday’s data .
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 2,398
- 5-9 years: 1,846
- 10-14 years: 1,954
- 15-19 years: 2,109
- 20-29 years: 6,866
- 30-39 years: 6,729
- 40-49 years: 5,350
- 50-59 years: 5,503
- 60-69 years: 4,296
- 70-79 years: 2,360
- 80+ years: 1,547
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 22,980 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,179,577 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests : A total of 9,053 new individuals have tested positive with 4,927,031 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.72%
Hospitalizations:
There are 695 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 79 patients that are in intensive care units, 33 patients intubated, 447 (64%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 245 (35%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,713
- Total Cases: 1,719,683
- New Deaths: 28
- Total Deaths: 19,438
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 485
- Total Cases: 153,351
- New Deaths: 5
- Total Deaths: 1,189
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,388,349
- Booster doses administered: 3,062,798
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 10.8% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 114
- Total Confirmed Cases: 143,451
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,820
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 28
- Total Confirmed Cases: 32,358
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 359
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 8
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,868
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 144
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 41
- Total Confirmed Cases: 27,894
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 389
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 1,341 new cases in the last week with a total of 96,309 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 37,915 new tests reported with a total of 15,967,908.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 2