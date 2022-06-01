Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 28 new deaths, 1,713 new cases

BOSTON ( WWLP ) – State public health officials reported 28 new confirmed deaths and 1,713 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Due to Memorial Day on Monday, Wednesday’s COVID-19 report of deaths is a combination of Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday’s data .

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 2,398

5-9 years: 1,846

10-14 years: 1,954

15-19 years: 2,109

20-29 years: 6,866

30-39 years: 6,729

40-49 years: 5,350

50-59 years: 5,503

60-69 years: 4,296

70-79 years: 2,360

80+ years: 1,547

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 22,980 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,179,577 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests : A total of 9,053 new individuals have tested positive with 4,927,031 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.72%

Hospitalizations:

There are 695 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 79 patients that are in intensive care units, 33 patients intubated, 447 (64%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 245 (35%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,713

Total Cases: 1,719,683

New Deaths: 28

Total Deaths: 19,438

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 485

Total Cases: 153,351

New Deaths: 5

Total Deaths: 1,189

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,388,349

Booster doses administered: 3,062,798

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

10.8% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 114

Total Confirmed Cases: 143,451

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,820

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 28

Total Confirmed Cases: 32,358

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 359

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 8

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,868

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 144

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 41

Total Confirmed Cases: 27,894

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 389

Higher Education:

There are 1,341 new cases in the last week with a total of 96,309 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 37,915 new tests reported with a total of 15,967,908.

